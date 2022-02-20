Vikrant Massey on concept of safe houses for inter-faith couples

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming crime thriller film 'Love Hostel' opposite Sanya Malhotra, recently shared his opinion on the concept of safe houses for couples who wish to take the love marriage route.

Commenting on the same, the actor said, "I was somewhere down the line aware about safe houses granted to couples of inter-caste faith or people marrying against societal orthodox or pre-set norms. But I really didn't know so much about it in depth, as in the nitty-gritties of it or the grassroot reality of it."

However, he admitted that their film would not be an accurate representation on the subject, "I am not saying that we are sort of a representation of what is actually happening at the grass root level, but we have tried to keep a balance in the film because we also know that we are making a film."

"Unfortunately, we are still living in a society where people are sort of ostracised for just following their own free will which is the fundamental of any civil society. But here we are, that's how it is, and we have to face the bitter truth. I just hope that we do better", he concluded.

