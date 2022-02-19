Vikrant Massey shares wedding pictures with longtime girlfriend, Sheetal Thakur- Give major relationship goals!

MUMBAI: The super talented and good looking star, Vikrant Massey is finally off the market as the actor tied the knot with his long term girlfriend, Sheetal Thakur today.

The Death In the Gunj star looked like the most handsome groom in a white sherwani and pastel pagdi while his beautiful bride, Sheetal Thakur donned a red striped lehenga and their chemistry is just unmissable. Our hearts are super warm at this adorable couple!

He wrote, " सात सालों का ये सफ़र आज सात जन्मों में बदल गया।

इस सफ़र में हमारा साथ देने के लिए बहुत बहुत शुक्रिया।

शीतल एवं विक्रांत

18.02.2022."

Vikrant and Sheetal are celebrating their wedding ceremonies with all their close ones yesterday. The two have been together for 7 years as they started dating in 2015 and have been together ever since.

If this is not relationship goals, we don't know what is! Vikrant Massey saw drastic changes in his career in the past 7 years, going from a struggling choreographer and actor to one of the most well known names in the country but his relations always remained constant. This speaks volumes of the actor's loyalty and commitment in life.

Super happy for the newly married couple of B-town!