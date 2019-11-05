News

Vinay Pathak, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra in new comedy

Actors Vinay Pathak, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra have come together for a comedy film titled "Mr Black Mr White", which is set to release on November 8.

The comedy movie also stars Manoj Joshi, Hemant Pandey, Vijay Raaz, Murli Sharma, Suresh Menon and Resham Tipnis.

The over a minute long trailer has these actors trying to tickle the funny bone of the audience. Going by the trailer, Rajpal will be seen as a doctor and also a spy.

The film has been produced by Santosh S Lad and presented by Subedar TM Suryawanshi of Multi Choice Productions. It has been written and directed by NS Raj Bharath.

IANS

