Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sudipto Sen to launch the first song Vande Veeram from Bastar: The Naxal Story in the presence of 18 CRPF families

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/08/2024 - 16:42
movie_image: 
Vipul Amrutlal Shah

MUMBAI: The trailer for 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' has drawn the audience's attention ever since its release. The trailer has definitely piqued the audience's excitement to watch the brutal and unfiltered truth that the makers are going to present in the film. The one thing that makes the film more exciting is the coming back of the powerful trio of Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma.

In a recent exciting update, it has been revealed that the makers of 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' are planning to unveil the first song Vande Veeram from the film on 11th March 2024. The launch event is planned in Mumbai in the presence of 18 families of CRPF  soldiers.

This is a very big thing for the film 'Bastar The Naxal Story'. The event will not just see the song launch but the team Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma along with the other cast and crew will also honour the families of CRPF soldiers.

The approach taken by the makers of the film is a very commendable approach as they distinct themselves from regular launch events and chose to launch the song with CRPF families.

Since the film celebrates the courage of soldiers, the makers have decided to launch the song with a theme that resonates well with the film's theme and subject.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. The film will be released on March 15, 2024, in cinemas worldwide.

Adah Sharma Bastar the naxal story Sudipto Sen The Kerala Story Adah Sharma movies Naman Jain Crushed AMAZON MINITV Crushed season 4 Hindi movies Upcoming movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/08/2024 - 16:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav hitting content creator Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern in this video is going viral on social media
MUMBAI : As we had reported earlier, Elvish Yadav is caught again hitting the content creator as Sagar had released a...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Here’s all what goes into the shooting of the high drama sequences of the Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma starrer!
MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus.The show features Bhavika Sharma and...
Deepa Shahi celebrates International Women’s Day with female staff at DKP and Shahi Productions
MUMBAI : On International Women’s Day, which is celebrated on March 8, producer Deepa Shahi took time out to visit her...
Aangan Aapno Kaa: Ayushi Khurana opens up on her bond with her on-screen enemy Kashish Duggal; says ‘We are extremely…’ - EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI : Ayushi Khurana is a powerhouse of talent and is currently a part of Aangan Aapno Kaa on SonySAB. The plays a...
From playing a sex worker to a lawyer on the screen, Shriya Pilgaonkar is thankful for embodying women from all walks of life
MUMBAI: As we celebrate International Women's Day, it is essential to recognize and appreciate the diverse roles that...
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye achieves a new feat, completes 100 episodes!
MUMBAI : Zee TV is here with an impossible love story- Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, showcasing the journey of Amruta,...
Recent Stories
Vipul Amrutlal Shah
Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sudipto Sen to launch the first song Vande Veeram from Bastar: The Naxal Story in the presence of 18 CRPF families
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Pratibha Ranta
Pratibha Ranta, the lead of the most loved film 'Laapataa Ladies' distributes pamphlets all over the city for the offer of Rs. 100 tickets for the film on Women's Day!
Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Update: Shooting for the movie to commence on THIS DATE - more deets inside
Daler Mehndi
Daler Mehndi celebrates International Women’s Day with the song "Aaj Ki Rani" under the initiative ‘Shakti’ by UPES University
International Women
International Women’s Day 2024: Here’s A Look At Strong Character Portrayals By Sanya Malhotra
Laapataa ladies
Laapataa ladies: Kiran Rao on Aamir Khan backing the movie - Exclusive
Saqib Saleem, Ali Fazal, Harshvardhan Rane, Amit Sadh
Saqib Saleem, Ali Fazal, Harshvardhan Rane, Amit Sadh: Four underrated actors who're great performers