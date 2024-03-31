Virat Kohli opens up about his long-break with wife Anushka Sharma; ‘things become totally different from a family perspective’

MUMBAI : There is no doubt that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make for one of the most stunning and loved celeb couples. They tied the knot of love and togetherness in 2017 and since then they are painting the town red with their wonderful chemistry. The couple had a spectacular wedding in Tuscany, Italy and surprised everyone. The couple have a 2 year old daughter Vamika and a one month old son named Akaay.

Virat has now revealed how he lived like an ordinary person after he took a two-month break after the birth of his son Akaay. He revealed, “We were not in the country. We were at a place where people were not recognising us. Just time together as a family, just to feel normal for two months.”

He further added, “Of course, having two kids, things become totally different from a family perspective. So just the ability to be together, the connections that you make with your older child, it's amazing. I mean, I couldn't have been more grateful to God for the opportunity that I got to spend time with my family.”

Virat added, “And yeah, just the place that we were in, I was telling the guys that when we came back, the voices back home felt that much louder. I couldn't look up because I was just not used to being called my name for two months. And then immediately you hear these loud noises and then you're back in it all again.

"But it was beautiful. It's an amazing experience to just be another person on the road and not be recognized and just carry on about life that normally people would on a daily basis.”

On the work front, Anushka will next be seen in Chakda Express

Credit-BollywoodLife