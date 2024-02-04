Vishal Bhardwaj, Vikramaditya Motwane and Rohan Sippy come together for a new project?

Vishal Bhardwaj, Vikramaditya Motwane and Rohan Sippy

MUMBAI: A recent poster shared by the three iconic filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj, Vikramaditya Motwane and Rohan Sippy has everyone guessing on the trio’s next big move. Is this a teaser for their upcoming project together? In today’s times when filmmaking scenarios have changed and collaborations have become a trend, the possibility of this extremely talented trio coming together seems ripe!

If guessed right, this would hint at the start of a new era in Indian Cinema with the three visionary filmmakers coming together with their individual signature styles to create a masterpiece. Each of these accomplished filmmakers bring a unique and diverse filmmaking style to the table, contributing to the rich tapestry of Indian cinema. The possible collaboration promises a treat for cinelovers.

All three filmmakers are also known to be great contributors at Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image (MAMI) and this new poster with the prominent MAMI logo further fuels speculation of collaboration orchestrated by the leading film organisation. It might also be a part of MAMI’s Year Round Programme (YRP). Their collaboration with MAMI has the potential to push creative boundaries, offering audiences a cinematic experience that is both refreshing and captivating.

Filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj Vikramaditya Motwane Rohan Sippy cinema Indian cinema Instagram TellyChakkar
