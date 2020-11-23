Vishnu Manchu to star in 'D & D', sequel to 'Dhee'

MUMBAI: Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu collaborates with filmmaker Sreenu Vaitla again, on a sequel to their 2007 release, Dhee. The sequel is titled D & D, and was announced on Monday, on the occasion of the actor's birthday, with a poster.

In the poster, the title is designed in the shape of handcuffs along with the tagline, "Double Dose".

Vishnu produces the film apart from starring, through his film production company, 24 Frames Factory. Writer Gopi Mohan, who has been a part of several Sreenu Vaitla hits including Dhee, is working as scriptwriter along with another popular writer, Kishore Gopu.

Mahati Swara Sagar scores music while Mohana Krishna handles cinematography. Action choreographer Peter Hein has been roped in for the stunts.

Other details including the lead actress will be revealed soon.