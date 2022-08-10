Vivek Agnihotri: Nana Patekar is of a rare breed of actors who shine in any role

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who announced that Nana Patekar will be seen as the lead in his upcoming film 'The Vaccine War', called him a rare breed of actors who shines in any role.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 01/29/2023 - 11:30
movie_image: 
Vivek Agnihotri: Nana Patekar is of a rare breed of actors who shine in any role

MUMBAI :Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who announced that Nana Patekar will be seen as the lead in his upcoming film 'The Vaccine War', called him a rare breed of actors who shines in any role.

Talking about the same, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said: "At 'I Am Buddha' we are committed to working with the best talent of Indian Cinema. For the vaccine war, the protagonist had to be powerful, credible and underplayed."

"And when we were thinking to cast somebody whose performance is unquestionable the only name we thought of was Nana Patekar. He is one of that rare breed of actors who in any role shines and who has never compromised with his craft, with his performances."

He further added: "I am extremely glad that Pallavi and I made this choice of Nana Patekar leading the film. He has given one of the most powerful, credible, and amazing performances of his career."

"He surrendered himself to the script and the character which is a very very rare quality among stars. And we are so happy and delighted that Nana Patekar is acting in one of the most important films of our times. Most inspiring and honest film of our times, the most sincere and truthful film of our times, The Vaccine War."

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri along with the producer Pallavi Joshi is all set and slated to release this movie on August 15, 2023, in 11 languages.

SOURCE-IANS

 

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri Nana Patekar 'The Vaccine War 'I Am Buddha' Pallavi Joshi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 01/29/2023 - 11:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu and Akshara walk away from each other, he gets suspicious of Abhir’s parentage?
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi impatient with Virat because she wants to spend time with Vinayak
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Saisha Shinde shares transformation after face and body 'feminisation'
MUMBAI : Saisha Shinde, who appeared on the reality show 'Lock Upp' and recently underwent facial feminisation...
Yash Tonk gears up to join cast of romantic time travel TV drama 'Dhruv Tara'
MUMBAI :TV actor Yash Tonk has joined the cast of the new show 'Dhruv Tara' and will be seen playing the role of King...
Ali Fazal on 'Fukrey 3': 'I will be back in the future at some juncture'
MUMBAI :Actor Ali Fazal will not be returning as Zafar in the third installment of 'Fukrey 3' as "time and schedules"...
Recent Stories
Ali Fazal on 'Fukrey 3': 'I will be back in the future at some juncture'
Ali Fazal on 'Fukrey 3': 'I will be back in the future at some juncture'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Ali Fazal on 'Fukrey 3': 'I will be back in the future at some juncture'
Ali Fazal on 'Fukrey 3': 'I will be back in the future at some juncture'
Rohit Dhawan offered Sunny Hinduja 'Shehzada' after watching him in 'Aspirants'
Rohit Dhawan offered Sunny Hinduja 'Shehzada' after watching him in 'Aspirants'
Amit Sial set to explore romance and comedy in upcoming films
Amit Sial set to explore romance and comedy in upcoming films
Jackky Bhagnani shares reason behind casting Prithviraj in 'Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan'
Jackky Bhagnani shares reason behind casting Prithviraj in 'Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan'
Have a look at the records which are broken by the movie Pathaan
Have a look at the records which are broken by the movie Pathaan
From the fans loving the movie Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh to ASK SRK section here are some of the trending news of the day
From the fans loving the movie Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh to ASK SRK section, here are some of the trending news of the day