Vivek Oberoi opens up on Akshay Kumar offering him work during a difficult time; Says ‘You start doing them’

He recently talked about a period when he was unemployed and how Akshay Kumar gave him a "practical, simple" approach that helped him get back on track professionally.
Vivek Oberoi

MUMBAI: Vivek Oberoi has had several highs and lows in his career. He recently talked about a period of time when he was unemployed and how Akshay Kumar gave him a "practical, simple" approach that helped him get back on track professionally.

(Also read: Vivek Oberoi spills the beans on trolls and not taking up movies produced by his father)

Vivek Oberoi told, “Band baji hui thi mere career ki. Akshay Kumar, superstar, called me one day and asked ‘Kahan hai?’ I said, ‘Ghar pe.’ He asked, ‘Kya kar raha hai?’ I said, ‘Kuch nahi bhai, bohot despressed hoon.’ Half an hour later he lands up at my house.”

According to Vivek, Akshay asked him to have a talk with him in person about the issues he was facing. As Vivek stated, “He let me vent out, he let me air my problems. Patiently suna.”

Vivek added, “He said. ‘Yeh sab ka toh main kuch kar nahi sakta, par tujhe positive mindset main karne ke liye what I’ll tell you is ki itne saare shows chal rahe hain. Teri itne saare blockbuster gaane ho chuke hain. Main bohot shoot kar raha hoon. Main itne shows kar nahi sakta toh voh tujhe divert kar deta hoon. You start doing them. Whatever inquiries are coming for me, I’ll send them to you. Mujhe karne nahi hain, you do it.'”

Vivek praised Akshay and said, “Boss, kya baat hai. Kaun karta hai aise?” Vivek added, “Usse kam se kam I started going back on stage, started seeing fans in a show. Fans are cheering, ek acchi positive feeling aa gayi. Show ke rehearsal main aap busy ho gaye. After that, I started doing shows non-stop. Paise ke paise aaye aapko. Meri frustration yeh thi ki main film deliver kar raha hoon, mujhe awards mil rahe hain, phir bhi mujhe kaam kyu nahi de raha koi?”

“Unhone ek practical, simple solution bataya. Paise bhi aaye, feeling bhi aayi, love bhi aaya, performance ki commitment bhi aayi, bohot maza aaya. These are the things I have deep love and gratitude for,” Vivek added.

Speaking of his prayers, Vivek Oberoi stated that he keeps Akshay in mind and prays for his upcoming films to be huge hits.

(Also read: Vivek Oberoi reveals his 'most blissful place')

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – News 18

