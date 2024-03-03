Vivek Oberoi recalls seeing Sushant Singh Rajput's father’s ‘shattered eyes’ in the rain at his funeral

MUMBAI : On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra, Mumbai, residence. His death shocked the country. Suicide was said to have been the cause of death. Among those who attended the late actor's funeral was Vivek Oberoi.

Also read: Vivek Oberoi reveals his 'most blissful place'

Speaking about the same subject, Vivek told the popular news outlet that he saw his father's "shattered eyes" in the rain while attending Sushant's funeral, which drew a crowd of 20.

"The only thought I had looking at his body there was, ‘Buddy if you had seen this scene, if you saw what this action would do to the people you love, you wouldn’t have taken this step. Think what would you do by ending your life to the ones who genuinely love you, the hurt and pain. You don’t want to cause them pain. Go into love and light, to the people who actually love you. There will be catharsis, you will cry, it will all come out. I was fortunate that I had that home, I have that home, family, which holds me in those moments. I sat on the floor, put my head on my mother’s lap like a baby and cried and wondered ‘Why is this happening to me?’ I cried for 40 minutes and then she asked me, ‘When you were winning those awards, getting all the fame and love, did you ask why me?’”

Moreover, Vivek admitted wondering 'about things' in a similar way to Sushant. He claimed that things become gloomy when both personal and professional aspects of life begin to fail simultaneously. "I have been there, at the edge of darkness. It is not that I have not thought about things that Sushant did.”

About work, Vivek was most recently seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force.

Also read: Vivek Oberoi spills the beans on trolls and not taking up movies produced by his father

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Free Press Journal



