Vivek Oberoi recalls seeing Sushant Singh Rajput's father’s ‘shattered eyes’ in the rain at his funeral

MUMBAI : On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra, Mumbai, residence. His death shocked the country. Suicide was said to have been the cause of death. Among those who attended the late actor's funeral was Vivek Oberoi.

"The only thought I had looking at his body there was, ‘Buddy if you had seen this scene, if you saw what this action would do to the people you love, you wouldn’t have taken this step. Think what would you do by ending your life to the ones who genuinely love you, the hurt and pain. You don’t want to cause them pain. Go into love and light, to the people who actually love you. There will be catharsis, you will cry, it will all come out. I was fortunate that I had that home, I have that home, family, which holds me in those moments. I sat on the floor, put my head on my mother’s lap like a baby and cried and wondered ‘Why is this happening to me?’ I cried for 40 minutes and then she asked me, ‘When you were winning those awards, getting all the fame and love, did you ask why me?’”

Moreover, Vivek admitted wondering 'about things' in a similar way to Sushant. He claimed that things become gloomy when both personal and professional aspects of life begin to fail simultaneously. "I have been there, at the edge of darkness. It is not that I have not thought about things that Sushant did.”

About work, Vivek was most recently seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Free Press Journal


 

