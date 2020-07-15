Vivek Oberoi's heartfelt post for Sushant Singh Rajput

MUMBAI : Vivek Oberoi has defined versatility over the years with his amazing acting skills in movies like Company, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Rakht Charitra, and a few more.

The actor is known for his action and intense roles.

Now, the Saathiya actor was seen remembering the late Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput after one month of his death. Yesterday, the actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a lovely post for the actor.

This was the post shared by the actor, addressing Sushant as the sunshine boy. There is no doubt the late actor was a real sunshine boy who spread happiness just with his smile and he is being missed by all in Bollywood and fans all over.

On the work front, Vivek will be next seen in a movie titled Mumbai Saga.

And the last movie of Sushant, Dil Bechara is all set for its digital premier on July 24th on Disney+Hotstar.

