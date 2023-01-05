Vivian Dsena reveals what intrigued him to take up 'Udaariyaan'

TV actor Vivian Dsena has been roped in to play Sartaj Kawal Singh in the show 'Udaariyaan', which features Twinkle Arora and Hitesh Bharadwaj in the lead roles.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/01/2023 - 09:20
movie_image: 
Vivian Dsena

MUMBAI:  TV actor Vivian Dsena has been roped in to play Sartaj Kawal Singh in the show 'Udaariyaan', which features Twinkle Arora and Hitesh Bharadwaj in the lead roles.

Vivian expressed his excitement on joining the show and playing a character who never trusts anyone easily and believes that relationships are based on loss and profit and there are no real feelings.

He shared what prompted him to take up the project and said: "Sartaj, the character that I will be portraying in Udaariyaan, is a straightforward person and believes that relationships are all about 'give and take'. With time and some bitter experiences, Sartaj has become more cynical and skeptical. This is what intrigued me as an actor."

Vivian is known for his roles in TV shows such as 'Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani', 'Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon', 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki', 'Sirf Tum'. He has also participated in stunt based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 7' and dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 8'. The actor is also passionate about playing football.

He spoke about being approached for the show by the makers and said: "When the show's producers Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta, who are my good friends, approached me to play this part, I said yes instantly. It's wonderful to team up with them. I'm really excited with hopes of innovating something unique together."

'Udaariyaan' airs on Colors.

SOURCE : IANS

Vivian Dsena Sartaj Kawal Singh udaariyaan Twinkle Arora Hitesh Bharadwaj Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Sirf Tum Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 8 Ravie Dubey Sargun Mehta
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/01/2023 - 09:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Imlie: Shocking! Chini kidnaps Imlie’s daughter just like Imlie had done to Malini’s daughter Chini
MUMBAI :Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Exciting! Upcoming movies and web series this week: Afwaah, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo and more
MUMBAI :Last week, movies and web series like Ponniyin Selvan 2, Citadel, U Turn, and others were released. While PS 2...
Katha Ankahee:Aww! Viaan praises Katha’s food for the secret ingredient she added
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Exclusive! “There is no news as such, but I would definitely love to be a part of Golmaal 5” - Sharman Joshi
MUMBAI :Actor Sharman Joshi has been winning the hearts of fans with his amazing contribution. He is one of the most...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Romantic! Love finally begins to blossom between Sahiba and Angad
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Recent Stories
Afwaah, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo and more
Exciting! Upcoming movies and web series this week: Afwaah, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo and more
Latest Video
Related Stories
poses for paparazzi
Fantastic! Sushmita Sen resumes work after her heart surgery to dub for Taali, poses for paparazzi
“I am really looking forward to doing a biopic or to play a warrior in any movie” - Sargun Mehta
“I am really looking forward to doing a biopic or to play a warrior in any movie” - Sargun Mehta
Sargun Mehta heaps praise on Akshay Kumar, says he gives free hand to explore, experiment
Sargun Mehta heaps praise on Akshay Kumar, says he gives free hand to explore, experiment
Congratulations! Sushmita Sen collaborates with Mansi Bagla of Mini Films for an untitled project
Congratulations! Sushmita Sen collaborates with Mansi Bagla of Mini Films for an untitled project
WOAH! Sushmita Sen was snapped outside a décor boutique with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, netizens reactions are unmissable
WOAH! Sushmita Sen was snapped outside a décor boutique with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, netizens reactions are unmissable
Bizarre! Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl amid dating rumors with Lalit Modi
Bizarre! Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl amid dating rumors with Lalit Modi