VJ Varun Sood to make acting debut with 'JugJugg Jeeyo'

VJ Varun Sood is all set to make his acting debut with a cameo role in the upcoming film 'JugJugg Jeeyo' and has also been signed up by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Cornerstone, a talent management agency.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 14:28
movie_image: 
Varron

MUMBAI: VJ Varun Sood is all set to make his acting debut with a cameo role in the upcoming film 'JugJugg Jeeyo' and has also been signed up by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Cornerstone, a talent management agency.

Varun, who is also a basketball player, is ecstatic for his debut. He said, "It is a strange sensation. Every aspiring actor dreams of being a part of a Karan Johar film, and I'm no exception. My heart is filled with gratitude, and I thank my lucky stars for this opportunity."

"For me, there is no such thing as a small or big role. I am just fortunate that I have now become a part of this industry. Working with the cast and crew of Jugjugg Jeeyo was a blast, and being directed by Raj Mehta was an eccentric experience," he added.

On being signed by KJo's talent agency, Varun thanked the filmmaker and Dharma Cornerstone for believing in him.

He said: "I am startled and screaming with joy. For now, I am just getting started, and the hard work and hustle will only become tougher from here on. But I am ready for the fight since cults like Karan Johar believe in me."

Directed by Raj Mehta, 'JugJugg Jeeyo' is slated to release in theatres on June 24. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor.

CREDIT:  BOLLYWOODLIFE


 

VJ Varun Sood Karan Johar Raj Mehta Varun Dhawan Anil Kapoor Kiara Advani Neetu Kapoor TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 14:28

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Sunil Palwal joins the cast of Hotstar's Sultan Of Delhi
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.Also read: ...
Exclusive! Star Plus' Nazar fame Priyamvada Singh gears up for Nikamma starring Abhimany Dassani, Shirely Setia and Shilpa Shetty
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
VJ Varun Sood to make acting debut with 'JugJugg Jeeyo'
MUMBAI: VJ Varun Sood is all set to make his acting debut with a cameo role in the upcoming film 'JugJugg Jeeyo' and...
What! Neha Kakkar’s mom wanted to abort her? Find Out Here
MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar has a huge fan following. There is no doubt that she is one of the most popular and loved singers....
OOPS! Naagin 6's Pratha gets stabbed by this person in the show
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Abhimanyu taunts Harshvardhan, the other woman’s drama to create more troubles for Akshara
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now.The upcoming episode has a lot...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Star Plus' Nazar fame Priyamvada Singh gears up for Nikamma starring Abhimany Dassani, Shirely Setia and Shilpa Shett
Exclusive! Star Plus' Nazar fame Priyamvada Singh gears up for Nikamma starring Abhimany Dassani, Shirely Setia and Shilpa Shetty
Latest Video