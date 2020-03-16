Wamiqa Gabbi feels fortunate to get a chance to work with Vishal Bharadwaj

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi will be seen in the upcoming crime thriller, 'Khufiya' and 'Modern Love Mumbai' - both of these projects are being helmed by Vishal Bharadwaj. She feels fortunate to have gotten the opportunity of working with such an experienced and talented filmmaker twice already.
MUMBAI: Actress Wamiqa Gabbi will be seen in the upcoming crime thriller, 'Khufiya' and 'Modern Love Mumbai' - both of these projects are being helmed by Vishal Bharadwaj. She feels fortunate to have gotten the opportunity of working with such an experienced and talented filmmaker twice already.

Wamiqa says, "I am half-way through 2022 and it's already turning out to be a fabulous year for me! With 'Mai' getting a phenomenal response from all over, I am all the more excited for what's more in store in the next half this year, and two of these major projects being with Vishal sir is like a dream come true."

She added: "I feel fortunate to have gotten the opportunity of working with such an experienced and talented film maker twice already, so early on in my career! Blessed to be starting my journey in the industry with some of the best and biggest names in the industry."

'Modern Love Mumbai' will be streaming worldwide from May 13 on Amazon Prime Video.

Latest Video