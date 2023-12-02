Wamiqa Gabbi, Ishan Khatter learnt contemporary dance for 'Fursat'

Actors Wamiqa Gabbi and Ishan Khatter, who are receiving a lot of positive response to their short film 'Fursat', trained extensively in contemporary dance since the narrative dance as the vehicle to carry the story forward.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/12/2023 - 14:00
movie_image: 
Wamiqa Gabbi, Ishan Khatter learnt contemporary dance for 'Fursat'

MUMBAI :Actors Wamiqa Gabbi and Ishan Khatter, who are receiving a lot of positive response to their short film 'Fursat', trained extensively in contemporary dance since the narrative dance as the vehicle to carry the story forward.

The actress was busy shooting for another project and had to fly in between schedules to commit to her training for the project.

Wamiqa said: "Dance is a language that Vishal Sir used in this movie. We have mostly used contemporary dance steps and the brief I got was irrespective of where you stand or what your position is, everyone should look like each other's mirror image - which meant our timings had to be bang on."

Wamiqa is a trained Kathak dancer but getting into the new territory of a new form was exciting.

She said: "Even though I am a trained Kathak dancer, I trained in contemporary dance for over two weeks and used all my free time in between my shoots for practice. I am just glad all the hard work paid off. I was shooting for another project and I would fly to Mumbai on my day off and rehearse with my teacher."

The 30-minute-long movie, which also stars Ishan Khatter, was shot on Iphone 14 pro and has been hailed for its cinematography and choreography. The short film, which tells the story of a man named Nishant who can get a glimpse into the future with the help of an ancient relic called 'Doordarshak', was praised by Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Wamiqa will be next seen in Vishal Bharadwaj's 'Khufiya' along with Tabu and Ali Fazal.

Source : Ians 

Actors Wamiqa Gabbi Ishan Khatter film 'Fursat' Vishal Bharadwaj's 'Khufiya' 'Doordarshak' TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/12/2023 - 14:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “Sumbul wasn’t a deserving contestant to win the show; Abdu was favoured a lot and not treated like a contestant; I see Priyanka and Archana in the top two, if Shiv and MC Stan make it there, the finale is not worth my time” - VJ
MUMBAI : VJ Andy is a popular personality on television who rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss Season 7.He was...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Something is stirring up between Garry and Seerat
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aarohi questions Abhimanyu on the jam, asks if it was sent by Akshara
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Priyanka Chopra has Valentine's Day plan with Celine Dion
MUMBAI :Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared the trailer release date of her upcoming film, 'Love Again'. The...
John Abraham: It is hugely gratifying that people are rooting for the anti-hero
MUMBAI :Actor John Abraham, who is currently riding high on the success of 'Pathaan', hopes that a prequel to his...
Recent Stories
Priyanka Chopra has Valentine's Day plan with Celine Dion
Priyanka Chopra has Valentine's Day plan with Celine Dion

Latest Video

Related Stories
Priyanka Chopra has Valentine's Day plan with Celine Dion
Priyanka Chopra has Valentine's Day plan with Celine Dion
John Abraham: It is hugely gratifying that people are rooting for the anti-hero
John Abraham: It is hugely gratifying that people are rooting for the anti-hero
Madhuri Dixit elated with response to her 'Panchak' at Pune International Film Fest
Madhuri Dixit elated with response to her 'Panchak' at Pune International Film Fest
Check out some amazing BTS of the movie Yaariyan 2
Check out some amazing BTS of the movie Yaariyan 2
Swara Bhasker to drape vintage fashion, play 9 characters in next film
Swara Bhasker to drape vintage fashion, play 9 characters in next film
Horophile SRK: His wrist watch in new video is worth more than Rs 4.5 crore
Horophile SRK: His wrist watch in new video is worth more than Rs 4.5 crore