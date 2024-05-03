War 2: Jr NTR’s role in the Hrithik Roshan starrer has a BIG TWIST

MUMBAI: War 2 has been the talk of the town for quite a long time now. The movie that stars Jr Ntr and Hrithik Roshan in the lead has been grabbing the attention of the fans all over because it is another movie in the YRF Spy universe after movies like Tiger 3. Well in the glimpse of War 2 that we saw in the post credit scene of the movie Tiger 3, we see Kabir played by Hrithik Roshan in a never seen before avatar and we have witnessed he is dealing with a deadly monster.

Now, there were earlier reports that there will be a fierce battle between Hrithik and Jr NTR in the film. However, as per a new report, Jr NTR will play an Indian agent thus the duo will not be at loggerheads. So instead the duo will join forces to fight the bad guys.

As per further reports, makers are now planning to introduce Jr NTR’s character in the upcoming YRF spy films as well like Pathaan 2 and Tiger Vs. Pathaan.

War 2 will be directed by Ayan Mukerji and hit cinemas in 2025.

Credit-123Telugu