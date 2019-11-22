War completes 50 days in theatres!

MUMBAI: War has become the first film of Hrithik Roshan to enter the top 10 highest earning Hindi movies list. War is ranked seventh on the list. The film has earned nearly 307 crore rupees. The film has overtaken Salman Khan's Sultan and Bhansali's Padmaavat. War has also earned more than Aamir Khan's Dhoom 3 (290 crores).

The movie was loved by one and all, and it smashed the box office with its collections. The movie is the top most grosser of 2019. The USP of the movie was that Hrithik and Tiger both for the first time shared screen space and were pitted against one another.

Today, the movie completes 50 days in theatres successfully and is still going strong. Well, it was one of the most hyped movies of 2019, and the film didn’t disappoint and went on to be a massive hit.