News

War completes 50 days in theatres!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Nov 2019 04:13 PM

MUMBAI: War has become the first film of Hrithik Roshan to enter the top 10 highest earning Hindi movies list. War is ranked seventh on the list. The film has earned nearly 307 crore rupees. The film has overtaken Salman Khan's Sultan and Bhansali's Padmaavat. War has also earned more than Aamir Khan's Dhoom 3 (290 crores).

The movie was loved by one and all, and it smashed the box office with its collections.  The movie is the top most grosser of 2019.  The USP of the movie was that Hrithik and Tiger both for the first time shared screen space and were pitted against one another.

Today, the movie completes 50 days in theatres successfully and is still going strong. Well, it was one of the most hyped movies of 2019, and the film didn’t disappoint and went on to be a massive hit. 

Tags > war, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Sultan, Bhansali, Padmaavat, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
22 Nov 2019 03:57 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Harsh Rajput and Niyati Fatnani set secrets REVEALED ft. Ritu Seth
Harsh Rajput and Niyati Fatnani set secrets... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
22 Nov 2019 03:08 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Priyank Sharma wants something from Harshita Gaur, Benafsha Soonawalla, and others
Priyank Sharma wants something from Harshita Gaur... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Vaani Kapoor & Sushant Singh Rajput
Shuddh Desi Romance
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal

past seven days