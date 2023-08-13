Wardrobe malfunction! Jennifer Aniston accidentally flashes the price tag of her outfit

Jennifer Aniston is one of those Hollywood celebrities who has a well-defined signature style that always makes her standout on the red carpet. The actress has always preferred to keep things classic with a minimal colour palette and form-fitting silhouettes.
Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston is one of those Hollywood celebrities who has a well-defined signature style that always makes her standout on the red carpet. The actress has always preferred to keep things classic with a minimal colour palette and form-fitting silhouettes. 

Also read - Jennifer Aniston feels offended when praised for her look while reminded of her age

One will actually have to struggle to find Aniston’s photos wearing splashy prints or vibrant colours, as she is almost seen wearing either black, navy, grey and shades of cream or beige in most of the events.

Although the ‘The Bounty Hunter’ star has always been quite sensuous and glamorous in her own way under the spotlight, she has also faced several wardrobe malfunctions that had created a stir among the fans. 

Today, we brought a throwback picture of Jennifer Aniston where she can be spotted at her ‘oops’ moment. Scroll ahead to check it out!

While scrolling through Twitter (now X), we stumbled upon a picture where Jennifer Aniston caught our attention as she had a wardrobe malfunction when the price tag of her coat was flashed while she attended the premiere of her film Office Christmas Party.

The actress was spotted in a Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit that she paired with a black coat. Jennifer looked absolutely lovely in the sophisticated attire, but the white price tag attached to the dress grabbed everyone’s attention. 

Everyone present on the carpet could see what size was the size that she was wearing (European 36, which is a US size 6), and presumably how much the fancy coat cost.

Later, when the star was asked about her wardrobe malfunction on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she admitted that she had actually worn the Céline coat several times prior to the premiere night but she never noticed it before. 

Also read - Jennifer Aniston mocked for bad boyfriends by Adam Sandler

Jennifer Aniston told Kimmel, “Well, here’s the sad part of the story, I’ve worn this coat about four times. It very sweetly was gifted to me from a commercial that I had just shot. So I wore it home and I didn’t think about it at all, to be honest. Four wears later and this happened. And it’s not like it’s even a light tag!”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi 


    
 

Jennifer Aniston Jimmy Kimmel Live Brandon maxwell Hollywood TellyChakkar
About Author

