Was concerned about dad judging my choice to become a hero: Shahid Kapoor

Actor Shahid Kapoor has said that he was concerned about his father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur judging his choice to become a hero.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/11/2023 - 14:45
movie_image: 
Shahid Kapoor

MUMBAI:  Actor Shahid Kapoor has said that he was concerned about his father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur judging his choice to become a hero.

"My dad is Pankaj Kapur. The fact that I wanted to be a hero was because of my dad. I often wondered will he judge me for my choice of becoming an actor. One does get affected by what ones parents do," the actor said.

Shahid said his mom (Neelima Azeem) is a phenomenal dancer and actor, while his dad is a legend as an actor.

"My dad was supportive, but there were times when I could make out that he was not very happy with a film or the work that I did," he said.

"He would not make it very obvious but with your family, you know. So whenever he does call me, I know that he's really liked my work because he's true to the art. I love the fact that he's real with me about it," 'Film Companion' wrote quoting the actor.

Shahid also said that he wants to find that nice sweet spot in the middle where people can say that was a not only a good film, but also a very entertaining film.

"I want more and more people to watch the movies that I do. I want them to be accessible," the actor said.

Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in the streaming project �Bloody Daddy' which will release on JioCinema.

SOURCE: IANS

Shahid Kapoor Pankaj Kapur Neelima Azeem Bloody Daddy TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/11/2023 - 14:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella responds to troll asking her about marriage
MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend and model Gabriella Demetriades has responded to a social media troll talking...
Sohum Shah insisted to Reema Kagti that he wants to play 'vardi' waala cop in 'Dahaad'
MUMBAI: Actor Sohum Shah, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his work in the recently released streaming...
Malhar Thakar's 'Gulaam Chor' is a comedy suspense drama centering around a heist
MUMBAI: Gujarati star Malhar Thakar will be seen headlining the upcoming Gujarati film 'Gulaam Chor'.The film is a...
Exclusive! Humne Li Hai Shapath and FIR fame Divyaalakshmi roped in for Colors TV's Naagin 6
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive update. We have always been at the forefront of delivering...
'Captain America 4' retitled 'Brave New World'
MUMBAI:  "Captain America: New World Order" is now "Captain America: Brave New World". Marvel Studios announced the...
How Gayatri Devi's biography helped Ayeesha prepare for 'Inspector Avinash'
MUMBAI:  Former Miss India-turned-actress Ayeesha S. Aiman, who recently made her OTT debut with the Randeep Hooda-...
Recent Stories
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella responds to troll asking her about marriage
Latest Video
Related Stories
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella responds to troll asking her about marriage
Malhar Thakar
Malhar Thakar's 'Gulaam Chor' is a comedy suspense drama centering around a heist
Amitabh Bachchan
Big B reveals why he greets fans bare feet: 'My well-wishers are my temple'
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee's 'Joram' heads to Durban International Film Festival
Mysore Magic
'Mysore Magic' director Abijeet Achar accomplishes a film on immigrants' joy
Vijay Varma
Vijay Varma reacts with firecracker emoji to rumoured girlfriend Tamannaah's pix