We are not making weekend films," shares Anubhav Sinha while having a conversation with Hansal Mehta on Indian cinema

Of Friendship And Films: Anubhav Sinha And Hansal Mehta Jam On What Makes Them Click
MUMBAI: The Hansal Mehta directorial Faraaz, starring Zahan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal, has hit the screens. The movie has a premium release and is being shown in only 15 cities and 100 theatres across India and has opened to positive reviews from the audience and critics alike.

Earlier, the makers of the film released a video where Hansal Mehta and Anubhav Sinha are seen having a casual conversation about all things cinema and how it has evolved in the last two decades.

Talking about the changing trends in cinema Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha shares, "People are infected with the idea that cinema is business and not an art form anymore. The focus should be on making films. Some will do good, and some won’t.” 
He further added, “The general discourse of film as a business has to change. The idea of a weekend film has to change. Weekend movies are no longer an option. We are not making weekend films."

Reliving the old days, this duo talks about how box office numbers didn’t matter back in the day. They discuss Aligarh, Shahid, and other topics where the audience was more interested in honest reviews and real conversations rather than per day followed by weekend collections.

Apart from being creative directors, Hansal Mehta and Anubhav Sinha are good friends. They are often seen having fun bantering on social media. They are close to the point where they are the first ones reading each other's scripts, watching first cuts, and having a great time together. They show what a creative, professional, and close-knit team looks like.

The film Faraaz marked their first professional collaboration. The film is based on a real-life terrorist attack that destroyed a cafe in Dhaka. It is the untold story of a young boy who stood tall during the darkest hours.

Faraaz is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Anubhav Sinha, Sakshi Bhatt, Sahil Saigal, and Mazahir Mandsaurwala. The film is jointly produced by T-Series and Benaras Media in association with Mahana Films. The film stars Zahan Kapoor, Aditya Rawal, Juhi Babbar, Aamir Ali, Sachin Lalwani, Pallak Lalwani, and Reshham Sahaani in the cast.

