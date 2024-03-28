“We miss you Tabu" says the cast of 'Crew', Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh on live session!

Sanya Malhotra-starrer Pagglait Turns 3, Actress shares BTS pics MUMBAI: Sanya Malhotra-starrer ‘Pagglait’ completed three years of its release. The actress took to her social media...

Actor Gurpreet Singh debuts as a wealthy, sophisticated entrepreneur who heightens tensions on Sony SAB’s Vanshaj MUMBAI: Mumbai, xx March 2024: Sony SAB's 'Vanshaj' is a show that depicts the challenges of inheritance, highlighting...

New Entry: Veteran actor Manish Khanna joins Sony SAB’s ‘Pushpa Impossible’ as lawyer set to go against Jugal MUMBAI: 27 March 2023: Sony SAB’s ‘Pushpa Impossible’ narrates the heartwarming tale of Pushpa (Karuna Pandey) as a...

Celebrities who extended heartfelt wishes on Ram Charan’s Birthday MUMBAI: Global star Ram Charan celebrated his birthday in grand style, and the industry came together to shower him...