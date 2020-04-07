We shouldn't divide the industries on the basis of language: Ananya Panday

MUMBAI: Vijay Deverakonda's next Telugu film, tentatively titled Fighter, has been the talk of the town since its inception. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will see Bollywood's young actress Ananya Panday making her debut in South Indian cinema.

The first on-sets photos of Vijay and Ananya Panday have already been loved by fans. The actors recently wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Mumbai.

In a recent interaction with Mid-Day, the actress was all praises for Vijay Deverakonda. She said, 'I have yet to meet someone who is so grounded and humble despite being such a huge star. He is kind and soft spoken.'

She added, 'We both are entering different territories; I am new to south cinema, and Vijay is foraying into Hindi cinema. So, we both are nervous and can relate to the other's state of mind. I have a strong character arc in the film, and my part is pivotal. So, it has been a liberating experience to be part of such a film. Also, at the end of the day, I think content is all that matters. We shouldn't divide the industries on the basis of language. Parasite (Korean film, 2019) winning at the Oscars has shown that language isn't a barrier anymore. Actually, the film will be released in five languages. So when we go into dubbing, I will try and dub in as many languages as I can.'

