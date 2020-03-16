We will not rest until we tell the entire story of Kashmir: Vivek Agnihotri

MUMBAI: The digital launch of the film 'Sounds of The Kashmir Files' touched the hearts of the millions giving a never seen before experience while it shared the poignant stories.

'The Kashmir Files' premiered on ZEE5 on May 13 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Indian Sign Language.

India's home-grown video streaming platform, ZEE5 organised a magical evening along with Zee Studios and I Am Buddha. The makers came up with the novel idea in the music industry with "Sounds of The Kashmir Files" bringing a whole new experience for the audience to relive the unforgettable moment while touching the hearts of the millions with the musical strings that went on to capture the evening.

The event marked the presence of the director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri with the cast Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar. The musical event for such a cause came as a first-ever heart-melting experience for the audience and the students who got to experience and get enclosed with the stories of the struggle and pain the residents of Kashmir went through at that time.

Vivek Agnihotri shared, "We performed the sound of The Kashmir Files and we narrated two stories of the victims by Darshan Kumaar and Pallavi Joshi along with the huge symphonic orchestra. There wasn't even one eye in that jam-packed theatre that wasn't flowing with tears.

"Even the auditorium staff which was standing near, since I was waiting backstage I noticed even they were crying just listening to it and not even seeing it. This shows that everybody is getting connected to the pain and suffering of our brothers and sisters.

The Kashmir Files was not just a film for us, it's our mission to tell the stories of Kashmir genocide to people in all art forms. We have used this Musical theatre kind of a mix for the first time in India as an experiment and we are going to take it forward with many other forms but we will not sit until we tell the entire story of Kashmir".

'The Kashmir Files' has released on India's home-grown video streaming platform, ZEE5 in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, and will be accessible across 190+ countries.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files', written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri released in theatre March 11.

SOURCE: IANS

