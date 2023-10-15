What! Actor Ashwin Mushran talks about being stereotyped and getting offers for playing gay roles after Fashion

Actor Ashwin Mushran, who played the flamboyant designer in Fashion, has opened up about stereotyping in the industry. Mushran mentioned that he was offered similar roles to his part in Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Fashion, but they weren’t as powerful.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/15/2023 - 11:00
movie_image: 
Ashwin

MUMBAI: Actor Ashwin Mushran, who played the flamboyant designer in Fashion, has opened up about stereotyping in the industry. Mushran mentioned that he was offered similar roles to his part in Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Fashion, but they weren’t as powerful. 

Also read -Ashwin Mushran: The best compliment I've received so far is that I'm not a nice person… strange to hear but it means I'm doing justice to Jamshed's character

He noted that the film industry often typecasts actors based on their looks, and he had declined many offers because they were all too similar.

In an interview with India Today NE, Mushran said, “Unfortunately, the film or the industry is a stereotyping industry. You look like this, so you play this. After fashion as well, at that time to do a gay role, not many actors did that, now it’s very different. I said no to so much after that because the same thing was being offered. I found that a lot of the other things that were being offered did not match up to that character. So if it did not match up to how strong that character was, then I can’t do that, then it would be disrespectful to that role. The industry stereotypes and it’s natural.”

In the film Fashion, Mushran plays the role of Rohit Khanna, an aspiring designer, who introduces Meghana (played by Priyanka) in the fashion industry. He was also a part of films like Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Life in a Metro among others.

Also read - Ashwin Mushran: The best compliment I've received so far is that I'm not a nice person… strange to hear but it means I'm doing justice to Jamshed's character

The actor also opened up about actors turning into friends and said, “When you’re shooting, if you’re doing a location shoot, you get along with people, but they’re not necessarily your friends when you come back to Bombay. So always remember that when you get along at the theater, you’ll always be friends.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 

Ashwin Mushran Priyanka Chopra Kangana Ranaut fashion Lage Raho Munna Bhai Life In A Metro Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/15/2023 - 11:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wonderful! From Shivangi Joshi -Kushal Tandon to Sumbul Touqeer - Mishkat Varma; Take a look at 5 TV couples' heartwarming chemistry that captivate viewer's attention
MUMBAI: Some famous television couples have won the admiration of viewers. When we witness these couples acting or...
Anupamaa: Woah! Anuj finds evidence against Sonu, Vanraj refuses to take former's help
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Pandya Store: Woah! Cheeku comes back to save the Pandya Store, Amresh stands shocked to know the truth
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Shocking! Nargis Fakhri opens up about her opinion on relationships in Bollywood; Says 'No one tells the truth...'
MUMBAI: A well-known actress, Nargis Fakhri is well known for her part in the hit movie Rockstar. She was recently...
Kavya: Wow! Adhiraj helps Kavya achieve her goals, a big secret to be revealed
MUMBAI: Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Woah! Richa Chadha once asked for a female co-writer to work on a film on motherhood, here's what happened
MUMBAI: Richa Chadha has said that a lot goes into her zeroing on film projects. In an interview with India Today, the...
Recent Stories
Nargis
Shocking! Nargis Fakhri opens up about her opinion on relationships in Bollywood; Says 'No one tells the truth...'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nargis
Shocking! Nargis Fakhri opens up about her opinion on relationships in Bollywood; Says 'No one tells the truth...'
Richa
Woah! Richa Chadha once asked for a female co-writer to work on a film on motherhood, here's what happened
Tiger
Woah! These films were made on a big budget for larger than life experiences on big screens, take a look
Alia
Wow! Alia Bhatt opens up on what peaked her interest in acting
Shah
What! Shah Rukh Khan cannot act when wife Gauri Khan is around, here's why
Yami
Must read! Yami Gautam reveals how she believes in keeping her personal and professional life separate