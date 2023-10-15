What! Actor Ashwin Mushran talks about being stereotyped and getting offers for playing gay roles after Fashion

MUMBAI: Actor Ashwin Mushran, who played the flamboyant designer in Fashion, has opened up about stereotyping in the industry. Mushran mentioned that he was offered similar roles to his part in Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Fashion, but they weren’t as powerful.

Also read -Ashwin Mushran: The best compliment I've received so far is that I'm not a nice person… strange to hear but it means I'm doing justice to Jamshed's character

He noted that the film industry often typecasts actors based on their looks, and he had declined many offers because they were all too similar.

In an interview with India Today NE, Mushran said, “Unfortunately, the film or the industry is a stereotyping industry. You look like this, so you play this. After fashion as well, at that time to do a gay role, not many actors did that, now it’s very different. I said no to so much after that because the same thing was being offered. I found that a lot of the other things that were being offered did not match up to that character. So if it did not match up to how strong that character was, then I can’t do that, then it would be disrespectful to that role. The industry stereotypes and it’s natural.”

In the film Fashion, Mushran plays the role of Rohit Khanna, an aspiring designer, who introduces Meghana (played by Priyanka) in the fashion industry. He was also a part of films like Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Life in a Metro among others.

Also read - Ashwin Mushran: The best compliment I've received so far is that I'm not a nice person… strange to hear but it means I'm doing justice to Jamshed's character

The actor also opened up about actors turning into friends and said, “When you’re shooting, if you’re doing a location shoot, you get along with people, but they’re not necessarily your friends when you come back to Bombay. So always remember that when you get along at the theater, you’ll always be friends.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express