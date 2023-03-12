What! THIS actor was India’s biggest flop actors with no solo hit in 24 years but lives a luxurious life

The film’s story, songs and performances touched the hearts of the audiences. The total earnings of the film reached Rs 11.03 crores and was declared a hit.
MUMBAI: The 1999 film Sirf Tum produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by Agathiyan. It starred Sanjay Kapoor and Priya Gill and got 3 out of 5 stars. The film’s story, songs and performances touched the hearts of the audiences. The total earnings of the film reached Rs 11.03 crores and was declared a hit.

The lead actor Sanjay had said in an interview that had the film flopped, he would have retired from acting but the film was successful, thus giving Sanjay a new lease of life. Then came another surprise by way of Chupa Rustom. Sanjay is Anil Kapoor’s brother and despite him not being as successful as Anil, he lives a lavish life, and has luxurious cars. 

Sanjay is the owner of properties worth crores and also has a production house named Sanjay Kapoor Entertainment Private Limited. His net worth is reportedly Rs 70-75 crore. He however has not got a single solo hit and is considered the biggest flop actor of Bollywood even today.

