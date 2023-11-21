What! Adele drops major hint, Sparks secret marriage speculation with Rich Paul during a stand-up show in Los Angeles

MUMBAI : Adele, the Grammy-winning singer, appeared to have confirmed her wedding with Rich Paul, the sports agent. According to a popular news portal, Adele revealed the information to other audience members as she and her husband were at her closest friend's comedy show in Los Angeles.

A source told to a popular news portal, "I was at Alan Carr's comedy show in LA tonight and Adele was in the audience. Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently and Adele shouted 'I did'."

An additional public member supported the story. Regarding the "small and intimate" show, the audience member revealed, "When he asked if anyone got married recently, she yelled 'I did'. Super cute all around and was super sweet but dipped right before it ended."

The 'Easy on Me' star was said to had "the best time" at the show, "her security only came in to bring her snacks. She didn't care if people knew she was there. She was heckling him - they're best friends."

Although this might be Adele's most explicit sign, the singer has been continuously fueling rumours about her marriage to Rich.

In some photos from her gigs last month, the British singer was seen sporting what appeared to be a wedding band set with a large emerald-cut diamond. Also, she referred to Rich as her "husband" when performing in her Las Vegas residency. She was heard telling one of her female followers, "You can't marry me. I'm straight, my love. And my husband's here tonight." in a now-viral TikTok video.

Meanwhile, according to a different rumour, Adele prepared a solid premarital contract before being married to Rich. Before the couple walked down the aisle, it is said that the 35-year-old pop star's friends "convinced" her to secure her $220 million inheritances.

An insider told to popular news website via Radar Online, "Adele has a few trust issues, which is normal for her, but bringing up a marital contract caused some friction between them. She believes in love, and she says talking about anything to do with money is a sure-fire romance killer. She was right, noting that the prenup was a "touchy subject."

Her wealth consisted of the money she earned from her residency in Las Vegas, the $31 million in sales from her four albums, and an additional $34 million from digital singles. In addition, Adele earned hundreds of millions of dollars via her real estate holdings and tours.

Credit- Free Press Journal