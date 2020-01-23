What? Akshay Kumar to charge 120 crores for a film?

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is just coming out of a super successful 2019 and is promising an even better 2020. The superstar has some really interesting films like Sooryavanshi, Laxmi Bomb, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, and Belly Bottom lined up till early 2021. But that doesn’t stop him from signing new projects.

As per sources, it seems that Akshay Kumar has recently signed Anand L Rai’s much-hyped movie. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. He will charge an amount of Rs. 120 crores for it.

A source has been quoted as saying to a leading portal that Akshay Kumar is known to charge upfront fees, and in today’s time, his name attracts the audience not just in the cinema hall but also gets lucrative offers from digital and satellite networks.

The actor and his team believe that the actor deserves 100 crores plus as acting fees for the goodwill that he brings to the project.

(SOURCE: KOIMOI.COM)