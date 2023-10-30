What! Akshay Kumar recalls being called 'mad' for doing Toilet - Ek Prem Katha and Padman

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj was released in theatres on October 6. While promoting the film, also starring Parineeti Chopra, Akshay opened up about tackling “offbeat” subjects in projects such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Padman and OMG 2, among others.

Also read -Overwhelming! Akshay Kumar touched by fan's emotional words; Fan say ‘We cry when we see you…’

At a recent press event in Mumbai, Akshay revealed that when he made films such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha with Bhumi Pednekar, and Padman with Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, people called him “mad”. These two films turned out to be super successful and were also received warmly by film critics and audiences.

He shared, “When I made Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, everybody was shocked at the title. I was asked, ‘Are you mad? Do you want to make a film on sauchalaya (toilet)? Who makes a film on a subject like toilets?’ I would like to tell you one thing, please don’t discourage me by fixating about what kind of business it (my film) is going to do. Give me courage, at least this kind of film is being made and we are showing it to our children. It is time to change society.”

Talking about Padman, Akshay said, “I did a film on sanitary pads at a time when nobody would dare to hold a sanitary pad in their hand. Kisi ke baap mein dum nahin tha ki sanitary pad pe film banaye (Nobody has the courage to make a film about sanitary pads). People weren’t ready to touch them. I was standing with someone, I won’t name them, I was the chief guest at an event, that person came to me and whispered in my ears to not hand a pad to him because ‘acchha nahi lagta’ (it doesn’t look good), this is the kind of thinking.”

Akshay’s OMG 2 dropped on Netflix today. When he was asked if he was disheartened that the Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam-starrer received an ‘A’ certificate by the CBFC despite being ideal-viewing for young adults, the actor said that he didn’t want to “fight” because he doesn’t understand the rules of the certification process.

He said, “I don’t want to fight. I have no idea about the rules, I didn’t get into the rule-book. If they thought it was an adult film then… did you all feel it is an adult film? To whoever we have shown the film, they have loved it. I made it for youngsters and I’m happy it is coming on Netflix, I’m happy about it. That’s it. The important thing is that people should know about it.”

Akshay then shared an update on his future projects, and revealed why his OTT debut with Amazon Prime Video has not taken off yet, despite being announced years ago.

Also read - Box office! Rajveer Deol's Dono collects much less than Brother Karan Deol's Debut movie, on the other hand Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj also takes a decent start

He said, “I’ll do it whenever the screenplay is ready, it is not ready yet. I’m not happy with the script.” Akshay also shared that he’ll start shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3 and Ahmed Khan’s Welcome to the Jungle (Welcome 3) early next year.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express