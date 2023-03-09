What! Ameesha Patel puts forth a condition before signing Gadar 3, read to find out

MUMBAI: Gadar 2 is still going strong despite the dip in numbers. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer new movie with Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur is one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

In fact, a lot of trade experts believe that it has a high chance of beating the record of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan. And at the same time, there has been a buzz about Gadar 3. However, the leading lady, Ameesha claims she can reject the movie if her THIS condition is not fulfilled.

Ameesha Patel has grabbed headlines in entertainment news for a shocking statement. The actress says that she is ready to reject the next instalment if they don't have more of Tara Singh and Sakeena's scenes in the movie.

The stunning beauty shares that she will make it clear during the narration itself that if Tara and Sakeena are not there much, she will reject Gadar 3. Ameesha tells Bollywood Hungama that she will not disappoint her fans again.

Ameesha is well aware of the complaints of the audience and fans of Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel). She says that she knows what they felt was lacking in Gadar 2 and is not willing to disappoint her fans next time around.

Ameesha understands that they are coming to theatres to watch Tara and Sakeena and are very attached to the on-screen jodi.

She then gives an example of Titanic saying, "You cannot have Titanic without Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. Because of this, the NRI audiences haven’t caught on to the film like they did for part 1."

Recently, Ameesha Patel hinted at the making of Gadar 3. She revealed that people are talking about Sakeena not greeting her daughter-in-law, Muskan in the movie. She adds that Tara Singh would have introduced Muskan to everyone but he claimed her as his Beti (daughter) and not bahu.

She calls it the nobility of Tara's character. Ameesha says that's why Anil Sharma did not make Sakeena meet Muskan. Further, Ameesha explains that Jeete went to Pakistan to look for his father and not fall in love, therefore Sakeena-Muskan did not share a hug.

On the other hand, Ameesha also claims that she was surprised to see a romantic track between Jeete and Muskan in the movie and claimed that it was not supposed to be in the film.

