What! Ameesha Patel puts forth a condition before signing Gadar 3, read to find out

Gadar 2 is still going strong despite the dip in numbers. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer new movie with Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur is one of the highest-grossing films of all time.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/03/2023 - 10:00
movie_image: 
AMEESHA PATEL

MUMBAI:  Gadar 2 is still going strong despite the dip in numbers. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer new movie with Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur is one of the highest-grossing films of all time. 

Also read - WOAH! Price of Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel’s most expensive bag will leave you SHOCKED

In fact, a lot of trade experts believe that it has a high chance of beating the record of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan. And at the same time, there has been a buzz about Gadar 3. However, the leading lady, Ameesha claims she can reject the movie if her THIS condition is not fulfilled.

Ameesha Patel has grabbed headlines in entertainment news for a shocking statement. The actress says that she is ready to reject the next instalment if they don't have more of Tara Singh and Sakeena's scenes in the movie. 

The stunning beauty shares that she will make it clear during the narration itself that if Tara and Sakeena are not there much, she will reject Gadar 3. Ameesha tells Bollywood Hungama that she will not disappoint her fans again.

Ameesha is well aware of the complaints of the audience and fans of Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel). She says that she knows what they felt was lacking in Gadar 2 and is not willing to disappoint her fans next time around. 

Ameesha understands that they are coming to theatres to watch Tara and Sakeena and are very attached to the on-screen jodi. 

She then gives an example of Titanic saying, "You cannot have Titanic without Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. Because of this, the NRI audiences haven’t caught on to the film like they did for part 1."

Recently, Ameesha Patel hinted at the making of Gadar 3. She revealed that people are talking about Sakeena not greeting her daughter-in-law, Muskan in the movie. She adds that Tara Singh would have introduced Muskan to everyone but he claimed her as his Beti (daughter) and not bahu. 

She calls it the nobility of Tara's character. Ameesha says that's why Anil Sharma did not make Sakeena meet Muskan. Further, Ameesha explains that Jeete went to Pakistan to look for his father and not fall in love, therefore Sakeena-Muskan did not share a hug. 

Also read - What! Ameesha Patel reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali told her she should take retirement from acting after Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

On the other hand, Ameesha also claims that she was surprised to see a romantic track between Jeete and Muskan in the movie and claimed that it was not supposed to be in the film.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 


 

Gadar 2 Ameesha Patel Sunny Deol Tara Singh Sakeena Utkarsh Sharma Simrat Kaur Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/03/2023 - 10:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Katha Ankahee: Love is in the air! Viaan and Kathaa enjoy office romance
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Woah! Divya Agarwal talks about the most difficult scene she had to portray in 'Fuh Se Fantasy', read more
MUMBAI:  Known for her appearances on reality shows, actress, model and dancer Divya Agarwal has opened up about a...
Woah! Influencer and actress Kusha Kapila indeed lives a lavish lifestyle, take a look at her net worth
MUMBAI:  In the last decade, the world has seen an unprecedented transformation in the entertainment industry, thanks...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Interesting! Isha and Savi join hands to trap Isha’s attacker
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: OMG! Sahiba decides to quit her relationship with Angad
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
What! Karan Kundrra reacts when asked if he stalks his ex girlfriends
MUMBAI: Popular actor Karan Kundrra needs no introduction! Be it his talent or his good looks, the star has been in the...
Recent Stories
ESHA DEOL
Woah! Esha Deol expresses how difficult it was for her to watch certain scenes of Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Latest Video
Related Stories
ESHA DEOL
Woah! Esha Deol expresses how difficult it was for her to watch certain scenes of Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Aneez Bazmee
Awaiting! “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will take time” says director Anees Bazmee as the team still working on its script
SRK
Whoa! THIS actress is a former Software Engineer who gave up her career for films, owns an event management company and will soon co-star with Shah Rukh Khan
Aayush Sharma
Really! Aayush Sharma breaks silence on why he has been doing so few films, “build a wall around myself…”
Sushmita Sen
Must Read! Sushmita Sen remembers how she shared different chemistries with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan
Karan
What! Did Karan Wahi hint upon dating THIS Pakistani actress? Take a look