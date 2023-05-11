What! Amit Sadh reveals his experience working as a watchman in 'Delhi's most expensive neighbourhood'

MUMBAI: Actor Amit Sadh looked back at his humble origins, but confessed that he doesn’t like talking about his past too much. The actor emerged from emotional and financial struggles to establish himself as an actor.

Before he became an actor, Amit worked odd jobs across the country, at one time working as a house help, then as a security guard.

In an appearance on the Pop Talks podcast, he also spoke about how these experiences helped shape him into the person that he is today.

“I was a security guard at the Benetton showroom in Delhi. Whenever I look at myself in the mirror, I remind myself of where I came from. When people ask me why I’m kind to everyone, I tell them that for me, everybody is the most powerful human being in the world. If a security guard can talk like this, think like this, be like this, anybody can.”

Looking back on his time as a security guard, he said, “I joke that I always had good taste, even when I was on the footpath. I used to work at Jor Bagh, and for Rs 25 per night, you’d get to sleep at the Jor Bagh community centre. Even when I was on the footpath, I was staying at Delhi’s most expensive neighbourhood.”

These experiences, he said, taught him compassion and empathy. “This is why I don’t like talking about myself. The day you understand empathy and compassion, your life changes. Our experiences, where we come from, they mould us, they make us who we are. You should never forget where you come from.”

Amit worked in the television industry after starting out as an actor in Mumbai, and got a break in the films with Kai Po Che in 2014. After that, he landed a supporting role in the Salman Khan blockbuster Sultan, and has since appeared in streaming hits such as Breathe and Breathe: Into the Shadows.

