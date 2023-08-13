What! Amitabh Bachchan used to get upset with late Irrfan Khan on the sets of Piku, Sutapa Sikdar reveals

Amitabh Bachchan

MUMBAI: Late actor Irrfan Khan is considered to be one of the most talented stars in Indian Cinema. He was admired not only for his acting prowess but also for his humility and authenticity. However, did you know that Amitabh Bachchan was upset with him on the sets of Piku for his acting approach? 

At the book launch of Irrfan Khan: A Life in Movies, the late actor’s wife, Sutapa Sikdar, opened up about how the National award-winning actor would improvise certain scenes in movies. Sutapa remembered a time during the making of Piku when Irrfan improvised a scene.

As reported by Indian Express, Sutapa said, “Irrfan would work along with the director and the writer. They would have many drafts by the end of it, and when he would go on stage, he would kind of improvise. He would never improvise to take the limelight, but he would try to break the language in a way.”

For the unversed, Sutapa is also an acclaimed writer. She recalled having a conversation with director Shoojit Sircar, who helmed the film Piku. Shoojit told Sutapa, “Bachchan saab is very structured and really prepared when he comes, and Irrfan improvised, and he got really upset. Then they became friends.”

Talking about the interval scene that left everyone impressed, Sutapa said that the whole scene was improvised, and Shubhra added, “Shoojit said he did not have the courage to cut it.” 

Shubhra also recalled that Shoojit once said, “When I was directing Irrfan [on the set of] Piku, I would sometimes even be afraid of saying ‘Cut’”. The interval scene was the one where Deepika, Irrfan, and Big B’s characters were stuck on a highway, having a heated argument.

Irrfan breathed his last on April 29, 2020. The actor was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour and succumbed to a colon infection. Irrfan Khan: A Life in Movies, written by Shubhra Gupta and published by Pan Macmillan India, was launched in Delhi on Sunday.

