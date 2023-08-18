What! Is Ananya Panday a part of Aryan Khan's debut series? Read to find out

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday, who is all set to make her OTT debut with 'Call Me Bae', is reportedly going to be a part of Aryan Khan's Stardom webseries, and lately the actress, who is promoting her next Dream Girl 2, was asked about doing the Aryan Khan web series in an interview.

The actress neither denied nor agreed but maintained her curiosity around it, saying," I don't know what I'm allowed to say". Ananya Panday and Aryan Khan often make headlines ever since the actress admitted to having a crush on him on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 7, where KJo asked her about having a crush on her BFF Suhana Khan's elder brother, Aryan Khan.

Talking about Aryan Khan, it is often noticed that the superstar's elder son maintains his distance from the Dream Girl 2 actress, and the netizens always highlight the same when they are spotted together.

It all started at Madhuri Dixit's Maja Ma special screening, where Aryan ignored Ananya and walked away despite having eye-to eye contact. It continued on several occasions, and the last one was the NMACC event.

However, Gauri Khan shut down the chatter by sharing Aryan and Ananya's pictures from the event with Suhana Khan and her. And soon Ananya was called 'Shah Rukh Khan ki bahu'.

Talking about Aryan Khan's Stardom, recently reports were doing the rounds about the producers offering a whopping amount of Rs 120 crore to the young lad and selling the rights on the OTT platform, but rumours were rife that Aryan Khan rejected the offer due to the sequels not being ready.

It is also claimed that Aryan Khan has asked his superstar father not to do a cameo in his directorial debut. Well, the constant chatter around the web series is making Aryan Khan's fans wait difficult.

