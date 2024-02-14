What! Are Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda going to get hitched this March? Netizens think so

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are rumoured to be tying the knot soon. The two have been dating each other for quite a long time. Recently, a few photos of them with their family members had gone viral on social media and left fans wondering if they had their roka ceremony already.
MUMBAI: Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are rumoured to be tying the knot soon. The two have been dating each other for quite a long time. Recently, a few photos of them with their family members had gone viral on social media and left fans wondering if they had their roka ceremony already.

Also read -Adorable! Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda express their love for each other in THIS cute way

Amid this, their Valentine's Day post has sparked a new rumour. It seems Pulkit Samrat and Kriti are already dropping hints about their rumoured wedding. The photo had them candidly laughing and posing together on a yacht.

In the caption, Pulkit wrote, “Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you. @kriti.kharbanda.” On the other hand, Kriti shared a photo of them in similar outfits and added, “Let's March together, hand in hand (Red Heart emoji).”

Reacting to her post, a fan wrote in the comment section, “March together, You guys are getting married in March.” “Omgggg!!! My favourites,” added another one. Someone also asked them, “When you are getting married.”

Pulkit and Kriti have been dating for close to four-five years. They began dating while working on the film Pagalpanti and later confirmed their relationship during the film promotion. They have starred together in films such as Veerey Ki Wedding and Taish.

Also read - Kriti Kharbanda Takes to Social Media to Share her Excitement as She Embarks on "Risky Romeo" Shoot

While the two are yet to comment on rumours of their wedding, Pulkit had once commented on plans to marry Kriti. He told the Times Of India, "Mera toh funda simple hai (My funda is simple), as long as you are living as best friends things are sorted. That way, aapke jhagde aur pyaar friends wale hote hai (Your arguments and love are all friendly). When it comes to marriage, it tends to sometimes change this equation between the two individuals. So, as long as you are best friends, you are sorted, why stress so much?”

Pulkit was last seen in Fukrey 3 and Made in Heaven Season 2 last year. Kriti, on the other hand, will be seen in Risky Romeo alongside Sunny Singh.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 

 

About Author

