What! Asha Parekh questions makers of the The Kashmir Files, “how much money did they give for the welfare of the Hindus living in Jammu and Kashmir?

MUMBAI: The Kashmir Files starring Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi was one of the biggest hits of 2022. The movie was based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley and it received a great response from the audiences. Veteran actress Asha Parekh has now slammed the makers.

In a recent interview when asked about the controversies surrounding films like The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story, Asha Parekh said, “I haven’t seen those films, so I can’t comment on the controversies surrounding them.” She added, “If people are watching them, then they should watch them.”

Speaking of the immense success and popularity of Vivek Agnihotri directed The Kashmir Files, Asha said, “Yes, people watched The Kashmir Files. I will say something controversial here…the producer of the film made Rs 400 crore. From that how much money did they give for the welfare of the Hindus living in Jammu and Kashmir? Those who don’t have water, electricity. How much money did the producer give to them?”

She added, “After paying everybody else’s share, the producers will have their share of profit. Suppose they earned Rs 200 crore out of the film’s Rs 400 crore earnings, they could have donated Rs 50 crore to help the people.”

The KAshmir Files depicted the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the early stages of the armed insurgency around 1990.

Credit-IndianExpress