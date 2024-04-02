What! Bollywood's Mega Budget Mishap: The Tale of 'Blue' - A Rs 80 Crore Flop that Altered Careers

Delve into the colossal failure of the 2009 Bollywood film 'Blue,' a Rs 80 crore budget extravaganza featuring Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Zayed Khan, which not only failed to impress audiences but also left a lasting impact on the stars' careers.
MUMBAI: In the ever-unpredictable realm of Bollywood, where fortunes fluctuate with every release, one film stands out as a colossal misstep—'Blue,' a 2009 production that boasted an eye-watering budget of Rs 80 crore. Starring heavyweights like Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Lara Dutta, and Zayed Khan, the film not only fell short of expectations but also left an indelible mark on the careers of its stars.

The grandeur surrounding 'Blue' was palpable, with its exotic international locations and a star-studded cast. However, the film failed to weave a story that resonated with the audience. Despite the buzz generated during the trailer launch, 'Blue' faced a harsh reality check upon its theatrical release.

According to Box Office India, the makers invested a staggering Rs 80 crore in the making of 'Blue,' a colossal sum 15 years ago. The film, shot in spectacular locations abroad, was anticipated to be a game-changer. Unfortunately, it failed to perform the box office magic its budget suggested.

Also Read: OMG! This is India’s ‘biggest flop’, made with a budget of Rs 45 crores and earned only Rs 1 Lakh, was released incomplete without promotions for this reason

In India, the film managed to garner a mere Rs 52 crore, and its global earnings stood at Rs 63 crores. These figures not only paled in comparison to the colossal budget but also marked 'Blue' as one of the biggest flops of 2009.

For Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt, two established stars, 'Blue' became a blemish on their successful careers. The film's failure left an undeniable impact, serving as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of the film industry.

The repercussions were even more profound for Zayed Khan, who saw his career take a nosedive after the film's debacle. Despite subsequent attempts, Khan's cinematic endeavors failed to revive his standing in the industry, eventually leading him to step away from the silver screen.

The tale of 'Blue' serves as a cautionary reminder in the annals of Bollywood, highlighting the unpredictability that looms over even the most star-studded and high-budget ventures.

Also Read: What! This flop movie made on the budget of 20 crores, earned only 40 lakhs, even after having a well-known star cast, guess the film

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Credit: DNA 

    
 

