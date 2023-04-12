What! Did filmaker Zoya Akhtar hinted on Hrithik Roshan starrer film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel?

MUMBAI : 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', the comedy-drama that gave director and screenwriter Zoya Akhtar her big start, is very meaningful to her, and she would love to do a sequel. In response to a popular news portal's question on whether she intended to make a 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' sequel, she said, "Yes, this comes up all the time and everybody is interested. The producers are interested, the actors are interested and we are interested. That movie meant a lot to us. So, if we find that soul for part two, we will make it. We don't want to do it just for money. When the audience comes to watch the second part they will have a certain expectation and we must give it to them, otherwise they won't be happy."

Also read: Interesting! This is what Zoya Akhtar did when her crew took orders from Farhan Akhtar instead of her

Zoya is well-known for connecting herself to a variety of stories, such as the musical drama 'Gully Boy,' the family drama 'Dil Dhadakne Do,' and the psychological criminal thriller 'Talaash: The Answer Lies Within.'

She went on to share the criteria that drove her unique and fascinating projects, "What comes to my mind is one is that a story and an arc. I also think about what I want someone to feel or say. Let me talk about 'Gully Boy'. It is a rags-to-riches story on the surface. It is a story about a rapper from Dharavi who makes it. But at the end of the day, what I want to show is the class system. For me, 'The Archies' is about idealism. It's the ideal world. It's your dream world. When you watch it, you want to be like, 'Yeah, I wish life was like this and I lived here.' When we were growing up, we had very few things but the people were happy. That is the feeling I wanted to capture."

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' and 'Jee Le Zaraa' are only two of the projects she is working on. Speaking of the same thing, she stated, "For 'Jee Le Zaraa' we are waiting for the dates to align. While 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is coming before the New Year. We have written and produced it. It is directed by Arjun Varain Singh and it's a very relevant film."

Also read:Exclusive! “I would really like to work with Zoya Akhtar and Alia Bhatt” - Shine Pandey

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Free Press Journal