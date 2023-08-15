What! Did Karan Johar hint about Kartik Aaryan getting married by the end of the year? Check out the video

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar are together at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The actor has been crowned as the Rising Indian Global Superstar at the event. Filmmaker Karan Johar and he posed together at the event.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 16:30
movie_image: 
Kartik Aaryan

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar are together at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The actor has been crowned as the Rising Indian Global Superstar at the event. Filmmaker Karan Johar and he posed together at the event. 

Also read - Interesting! From marriage plans to if he has found true love, Kartik Aaryan answers fans’ questions on social media

Fans are surprised seeing how the two are bonding slowly. As we know, there were rumours of how the filmmaker was fuming over how Kartik Aaryan kept Dostana 2 in a limbo. Later, the movie got shelved. 

Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor had done a schedule in Punjab as well. It was reported that Karan Johar faced losses upto Rs 20 crores for Dostana 2.

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar are together at the event. Karan Johar in the video is jokingly saying that the young superstar is tying the knot before the end of 2023. 

He also says that a big wedding would be amazing. He also praises Kartik Aaryan for Satyaprem Ki Katha. He says it was an amazing film, and made everyone emotional.

He also wished Kartik Aaryan for an even greater career. He said he hoped the force would be with him. Karan Johar might have joked after the young superstar got a marriage proposal from a fan in Melbourne.

Also read - Kartik Aryan tells how Sajid Nadiadwala compared 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' with 'DDLJ'

He has been in the news for his alleged dating news with likes of Ananya Panday, Pashmina Roshan, Kriti Sanon and Sara Ali Khan. It was said that Kartik and Sara were serious about one another for a long time.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 


    
 

Kartik Aaryan Karan Johar Indian Film Festival Melbourne Australia Dostana 2 Janhvi Kapoor Laksh Lalwani Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 16:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Did Karan Johar hint about Kartik Aaryan getting married by the end of the year? Check out the video
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar are together at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The actor has been crowned...
Woah! Pankaj Tripathi recalls the time he fainted when Hrithik Roshan stabs him for a scene in Agneepath
MUMBAI: Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is known for some of his iconic roles like Kaleen Bhaiyaa (Mirzapur) and Madhav...
EXCLUSIVE! Kishori Shahane on her family's reaction to Bhavani's character in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: I am very much contrast to my what I play on-screen, my mother sometimes laughs at me seeing my scenes
MUMBAI: Kishori Shahane is impressing one and all with her amazing performance as Bhavani Chavan in Star Plus' popular...
What! Pulkit Samrat’s role based on Salman Khan in Made In Heaven 2? Read on to know more
MUMBAI: Fans are excited that the critically acclaimed series Made In Heaven is back on Prime Video takes the...
Really! Kunal Vijayakar reacts to Sudha Murty’s comments about not eating at Non-vegetarian restaurants, here’s what he said
MUMBAI:  Well Known author, food writer and actor Kunal Vijayakar hosts a show on Youtube called Khane Mein Kya Hai...
Dream Girl 2: Exciting! Ayushmann Khurrana reveals it’s a Massy film where “you don’t have to take your brains to the cinema..”
MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana started his journey with TV and in 2012 made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor. In his...
Recent Stories
Kartik Aaryan
What! Did Karan Johar hint about Kartik Aaryan getting married by the end of the year? Check out the video
Latest Video
Related Stories
Pankaj Tripathi
Woah! Pankaj Tripathi recalls the time he fainted when Hrithik Roshan stabs him for a scene in Agneepath
Ayushmann Khurrana
Dream Girl 2: Exciting! Ayushmann Khurrana reveals it’s a Massy film where “you don’t have to take your brains to the cinema..”
Abhishek Bachchan
Must read! Abhishek Bachchan breaks silence on speculations about Dhoom 4
Tiger Shroff
Wow! Tiger Shroff gears up for THESE films releasing in the next two years, take a look
Abhishek Bachchan
Must read! Abhishek Bachchan reacts on the clash between OMG 2, Gadar 2 and Jailer
fighters
Independence Day! Have a look at movies made on freedom fighters