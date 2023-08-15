What! Did Karan Johar hint about Kartik Aaryan getting married by the end of the year? Check out the video

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar are together at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The actor has been crowned as the Rising Indian Global Superstar at the event. Filmmaker Karan Johar and he posed together at the event.

Fans are surprised seeing how the two are bonding slowly. As we know, there were rumours of how the filmmaker was fuming over how Kartik Aaryan kept Dostana 2 in a limbo. Later, the movie got shelved.

Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor had done a schedule in Punjab as well. It was reported that Karan Johar faced losses upto Rs 20 crores for Dostana 2.

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar are together at the event. Karan Johar in the video is jokingly saying that the young superstar is tying the knot before the end of 2023.

He also says that a big wedding would be amazing. He also praises Kartik Aaryan for Satyaprem Ki Katha. He says it was an amazing film, and made everyone emotional.

He also wished Kartik Aaryan for an even greater career. He said he hoped the force would be with him. Karan Johar might have joked after the young superstar got a marriage proposal from a fan in Melbourne.

He has been in the news for his alleged dating news with likes of Ananya Panday, Pashmina Roshan, Kriti Sanon and Sara Ali Khan. It was said that Kartik and Sara were serious about one another for a long time.

