What! Did Kareena Kapoor Khan ignore Suhana Khan repeatedly? Fans react to the recent viral video

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who will make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's next The Archies, has already become the face of the New York-based beauty brand Maybelline.
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who will make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s next The Archies, has already become the face of the New York-based beauty brand Maybelline. 

And, now the star kid was spotted making a dazzling entry in a red dress along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani at the Tira event last night.

While, all of the three ladies slayed it at the event. Kareena looked stunning in a strapless black gown with dark eye makeup, while Kiara donned a dramatic pastel green halter top and palazzos in silk. Suhana Khan was dressed in a red strapless gown with a side slit for the evening.

The videos showed the three divas posing together for the paparazzi, but one thing that caught their attention was that while Suhana Khan was a little nervous and constantly looking at Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bebo didn’t pay much attention to that and was busy posing for the shutterbugs. This didn’t go down well with the netizens and they shared their reactions on the same.

One user said, “Her insecurity is just visible on her face,” while another said, “Suhana is younger they both should treat her better as she is looking a little confused”. A third comment read, “Kareena has the power to overshadow anyone in the Frame!” One user said, “Suhana ko sab ignore kar rahi hai”.

A certain section of the netizens also thought Suhana standing in the same stature as Bebo and Kiara was not fair as the other two have worked immensely hard to reach this platform. 

They questioned Suhana Khan’s merit and eventually ended up trolling her. One user wrote, “Sorry to say only papa ki pari, nothing else. She is not for Bollywood,” while another said, “She doesn’t know even how to walk. What Princess, bro.” 

A third comment read, “New nepo baby karanjohar ki new beti alia bhatt 2.0.” One user wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter? And that is the reason she can get everything and anything on her plate?”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

