What! Did Ranbir Kapoor predict Imran Khan's sudden exit from Bollywood?

Imran Khan began his Bollywood journey with the 2008 film Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na which was a mega hit. To date, fans love Jai (Imran Khan’s character) and Aditi (Genelia DSouza’s character) and we are eagerly waiting for an announcement on the film’s second installment.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/11/2023 - 23:40
movie_image: 
Ranbir

MUMBAI: Imran Khan began his Bollywood journey with the 2008 film Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na which was a mega hit. To date, fans love Jai (Imran Khan’s character) and Aditi (Genelia DSouza’s character) and we are eagerly waiting for an announcement on the film’s second installment. While fans wait, an old video of Ranbir Kapoor talking about Imran Khan leaving Bollywood on Koffee With Karan has gone viral.

Also read - Emotional! Imran Khan opens up about how heartbreaking it was for him when Katti Batti flopped, reveals having no idea about it being his last film

Imran Khan’s journey in Bollywood was short but impactful. Even after his debut film being a hit, Imran quit cinemas and took a break. He recently has announced that he will soon be back on the big screens. 

Meanwhile reddit users found the old video of Ranbir and Imran and are shocked to see how the Kidnap actor predicted the Kidnap actor’s exit.

In the video, Ranbir said, “You know, he also seems like someone who, at the peak of their career, would probably leave it. You know, if he just wasn’t interested.” Imran seemingly said, “You wish,” leaving everyone in splits. Karan then said that Imran won’t go anywhere.

Many netizens reacted to the video on Reddit. One wrote, “When compared to today’s contemporaries like Sid, Arjun, Vicky Kaushal he does have more number of hits in a relatively shorter career,” while another said, “Manifestation couch tabi se chal raha hai ?”

Another internet user commented, “He started well and remained there I guess, few solid sleeper hits and bounced.”

While talking about quitting films, the actor said in an earlier interview, “If you’re wondering why I’m looking at the past so much it’s because I’m reshaping my relationship with my films. To be clear, I’m not blaming anyone for anything; all opinions are valid, and not everyone will like the same thing that’s normal. Unfortunately, at the time, I was only able to look at things from a negative mindset.”

Also read - Imran Khan spotted holding hands with rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington at an event

Imran Khan further said that he realized his mistake, “And here’s where I realize my mistake; I paid so much heed to the voices that hurt and I never valued the voices that loved. What a fool. I won’t make that mistake again.”

Imran Khan may make his comeback soon, we just cannot wait!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi 

Imran Khan Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na Aditi Jai Koffee with Karan Ranbir Kapoor Bollywood Karan Johar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/11/2023 - 23:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Did Ranbir Kapoor predict Imran Khan's sudden exit from Bollywood?
MUMBAI: Imran Khan began his Bollywood journey with the 2008 film Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na which was a mega hit. To date,...
Oops! Tiger 3 to allegedly face ban in Kuwait, Qatar and Oman, box office collections to get affected, unlike Pathaan
MUMBAI: Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is finally very close to its release date. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film has been in...
Woah! Here's what we know about Amritpal Singh Bindra, the film producer whose lavish Diwali party was attended by A-listers of Hindi film industry
MUMBAI: From Manish Malhotra, and Ekta Kapoor to Amritpal Singh Bindra, a number of Bollywood celebrities host grand...
Wow! Anil Kapoor buys Mercedes Maybach S580 worth 3 Crores this Diwali season
MUMBAI: It's the season of celebrations and new purchases. Diwali 2023 is here and celebrities are welcoming new...
Wow! Take a peek into the celebrations of Choti Diwali taking place on the sets of Rajan Shahi's shows
MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is a well known name and personality of the entertainment world.He has been in the industry for...
Woah! Take a peek into the elegant vintage-themed birthday party of to-be actress and Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Pashmina Roshan
MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad decided to go vintage for the birthday bash of his cousin Pashmina Roshan. The two...
Recent Stories
Ranbir
What! Did Ranbir Kapoor predict Imran Khan's sudden exit from Bollywood?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tiger
Oops! Tiger 3 to allegedly face ban in Kuwait, Qatar and Oman, box office collections to get affected, unlike Pathaan
Amritpal
Woah! Here's what we know about Amritpal Singh Bindra, the film producer whose lavish Diwali party was attended by A-listers of Hindi film industry
Anil
Wow! Anil Kapoor buys Mercedes Maybach S580 worth 3 Crores this Diwali season
Hrithik
Woah! Take a peek into the elegant vintage-themed birthday party of to-be actress and Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Pashmina Roshan
Priyanka
What! “She suffered from childhood PTSD”, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu talks about the actress being judged for her complexion
Angad
Exclusive! Child actor Angad Maholay to be seen in Vash Hindi remake