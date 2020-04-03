News

What! Did Varun Dhawan make his Bollywood debut in Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge?

MUMBAI: Karisma Kapoor recently took to social media to post throwback photos from her film Dulhan Hum le Jayenge. In the photos, Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan are seen shooting on top of a yatch. Soon, Varun Dhawan left a comment and reminded Karisma that he was also present while Salman and she shot in Mauritius for the song. Later, the actress replied that she remembers that Varun was there.

On the work front, Varun will next be seen in David Dhawan’s remake of his own film Coolie No 1.

