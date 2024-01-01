What! Dino Morea Expresses Desire for Fatherhood but Emphasizes Need for a Partner

Actor Dino Morea shares his aspiration for fatherhood but emphasizes the importance of having a partner, expressing his reluctance to be a single father.
Dino Morea

MUMBAI : Actor Dino Morea reveals his earnest desire for fatherhood but underscores the significance of having a life partner to share the journey. In a candid interview, Dino discusses his views on embracing parenthood, relationships, and the need for privacy in personal matters.

Dino Morea, known for his roles in films and web series, opens up about his strong desire to become a father. He expresses a genuine longing to experience the joys of fatherhood, emphasizing that it is an important aspect of his life that he wishes to explore.

While discussing his plans for parenthood, Dino emphasizes that he does not want to embark on this journey as a single parent. The actor, who is currently unmarried, conveys that he envisions having a partner with whom he can share the responsibilities and joys of raising children.

Dino makes it clear that being a single father is not his preferred choice. He articulates the importance of having a life companion in the parenting journey and stresses that he believes he would be a fantastic father but envisions doing it with a supportive partner by his side.

Referring to his role in the web series Mentalhood, where he portrayed a single father, Dino shares insights into his perspective on parenthood. The actor worked alongside a talented cast, including Karisma Kapoor, in the series that delves into the challenges and experiences of modern parenting.

Dino delves into his past relationships and sheds light on his decision to keep his personal life private. He acknowledges the challenges of media scrutiny in the entertainment industry and expresses a preference for maintaining the privacy of his personal affairs. Dino highlights the importance of personal space and discretion in matters of relationships and private life.

Credit: Hindustan Times 

About Author

