What! Dunki to be postponed to 2024? What do makers have in mind?

The film’s shooting is as per schedule, and Dunki will be ready on time to release for Christmas 2023, according to the schedule. However, the Dunki team is in two minds whether it is a good idea to bring in a third Shah Rukh Khan during the same year.
MUMBAI: Is Shah Rukh Khan’s next release Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki planning to move ahead for very practical reasons?

Don’t get them wrong. The film’s shooting is as per schedule, and Dunki will be ready on time to release for Christmas 2023, according to the schedule.

However, the Dunki team is in two minds whether it is a good idea to bring in a third Shah Rukh Khan during the same year.

A very close friend of SRK reveals, “I believe they are looking at the possibility of moving Dunki to early next year. This year SRK’s Pathaan and Jawan are record-breaking blockbusters. A third film makes no sense. Better to wait a few months, give SRK fans some pause to absorb the twin successes. Let’s not forget Pathaan and Jawan still have a long way to go. While Pathaan has started streaming on Prime Video, Jawan will begin streaming not before November. This means the SRK fever will be prevalent right till the end of the year. Dunki will only be more of the same. Besides, SRK will have no release next year if Dunki too is released this year.”

While the final decision is yet to be taken on whether Dunki moves ahead to 2024 or not, the possibility of this eventuality is very strong.

