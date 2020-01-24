THIS is what fans have to say after watching Amazon Prime Video's ‘The Forgotten Army-Azaadi ke liye’

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Video's 'The Forgotten Army' is touted to be the biggest web series ever produced in India. The series has left no minute detail untouched in its storyline. Directed by Kabir Khan, who has always hit the bullseye with every single project, the series started streaming on the 24th of January and the audience is totally loving the show!

Giving every scene a realistic touch, the series travels into Singapore, Thailand and India. Interestingly, some of the places were recreated in order to not miss out on anything at all. From the dose of reality to everything that makes the experience real, audience is already bingeing to it.

With the release, everyone's inner patriot has awakened and the reactions are totally excited, unexpected and everyone seems to have extremely loved the series. Some of the fan reactions are as follows:

Completed the second episode.

This particular scene brought goosebumps.. I had tears in my eyes..

Jab Netaji ne bolna shuru kiya, Haath seedha sir ke paas gya and I was saluting him..

And then background song of 'Ae watan'

Hats off @PrimeVideoIN@iamsrk#TheForgottenArmy pic.twitter.com/YJTi5IFjNs — Salil Bansal (@iamsalilbansal) January 23, 2020

Thanks to @kabirkhankk and @iamsrk for making #TheforgottenArmy Pride to see our history, didn't read in history book about 25 Lakh Indian Army fought in world war-2 and their Bravery @PrakashJavdekar sir chage the history book Politicians are keeping us away from Reallity — Ranjay Dwivedi (@RanjayDwivedi) January 23, 2020

Saw first episode of #TheForgottenArmy on @PrimeVideoIN such a good quality and direction by makers

Content is too good

Must watch

Thank you amazon for showing it pic.twitter.com/pmhIwIawdt — Shashank singh (@Shashan7318) January 24, 2020

Just watch #TheForgottenArmy A must watch series for all of us to know how many people sacrifices there life for our freedom and we not even know them 100% worth to watch this series @kabirkhankk has done a wonderful job love it #TheForgottenArmy #NetajiSubhasChandraBose — sourabh keshri (@sourabhkeshri01) January 23, 2020

Indian content has pumped up big!#TheForgottenArmy is EPIC!

Now watching the final episode. So hooked, the feelings go through your veins. Beautifully made. VFX could have been strong though. — Neel Joshi (@neeljoshiii) January 23, 2020

The grand screening of the show also, happened recently and everyone had a lot of praises as it made them visually time-travel to the era. The excitement has been on a high and we’re absolutely loving this!

Created and Directed by the ace director Kabir Khan, 'The Forgotten Army' has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video.