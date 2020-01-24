News

THIS is what fans have to say after watching Amazon Prime Video's ‘The Forgotten Army-Azaadi ke liye’

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jan 2020 07:51 PM
MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Video's 'The Forgotten Army' is touted to be the biggest web series ever produced in India. The series has left no minute detail untouched in its storyline. Directed by Kabir Khan, who has always hit the bullseye with every single project, the series started streaming on the 24th of January and the audience is totally loving the show! 
 
Giving every scene a realistic touch, the series travels into Singapore, Thailand and India. Interestingly, some of the places were recreated in order to not miss out on anything at all. From the dose of reality to everything that makes the experience real, audience is already bingeing to it. 
 
With the release, everyone's inner patriot has awakened and the reactions are totally excited, unexpected and everyone seems to have extremely loved the series. Some of the fan reactions are as follows: 
 
 
The grand screening of the show also, happened recently and everyone had a lot of praises as it made them visually time-travel to the era. The excitement has been on a high and we’re absolutely loving this! 
 
Created and Directed by the ace director Kabir Khan, 'The Forgotten Army' has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Tags > The Forgotten Army-Azaadi ke liye, Amazon Prime, Kabir Khan, Singapore, Thailand and India, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs at the launch of a lounge

Celebs at the launch of a lounge
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor at 'The...

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor at 'The Festival of Joy'
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days