What! Farooq Sheikh was paid only Rs. 750 for his debut film Garm Hawa and received it only after 20 years

MUMBAI: Farooq Sheikh was one of the most sought after actors of his time. He always brought a smile on the face of his fans with his impeccable performances in films like Chashme Buddoor, Noorie, Saath, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and many more. His sudden demise a few years back was a huge blow to the film industry.

Also Read- EXCLUSIVE! Gaurav Sharma aka Farooq Sheikh to re-enter Sony TV's Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye

Now, Farooq made his debut in Garm Hawa in 1974 and played Balraj Sahni's son in the film. He was reportedly paid Rs 750 for his role and received the salary only after 20 years!

In a throwback interview, Farooq said, “He (MS Sathyu) signed a very beautiful contract with me, for ₹750. He paid me that amount in 20 years. Getting the budget for such a film was very difficult in those days. 750 ke lalach me jo 20 saal me chukaye gaye humne garm hawa karli (So I did Garm Hawa for ₹750 which was paid in 20 years) (smiles).”

(1974) Balraj Sahni, Farooq Sheikh & Shaukat Azmi- Cast of 'Garm Hawa'; banned by Censor Board, but released after Indira Gandhi intervened. pic.twitter.com/QaDddakSbs — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) March 28, 2017

For the unversed, Farooq was studying to be a lawyer at the time and would often do small roles in films as his passion, which eventually became his full time career.

Also Read- Farooq Sheikh passes away

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Latestly