What! Film critic Taran Adarsh hospitalized in Mumbai due to health issues; Says, ‘Will be back to work soon…’

Furthermore, a family member of Taran Adarsh has informed a source close to a popular news portal that they do not want to provide the media with an update on his condition. In his tweet, KRK added that Taran Adarsh was admitted to the hospital last week due to a worsening of his condition.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/15/2023 - 10:20
movie_image: 
Taran Adarsh

MUMBAI: Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst and critic for Bollywood films, was admitted to the hospital in Mumbai. On his official X (previously known as Twitter) account, actor and producer Kamaal R Khan (KRK) announced the news and revealed that Taran Adarsh had been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital.

(Also read: Adah Sharma to those panning 'The Kerala Story': 'Google ISIS and Brides')

Furthermore, a family member of Taran Adarsh has informed a source close to a popular news portal that they do not want to provide the media with an update on his condition. In his tweet, KRK added that Taran Adarsh was admitted to the hospital last week due to a worsening of his condition. He also asked his followers to offer prayers for him.

"Since last one week, Critic #TaranAdarsh is in Kokilaben hospital for his treatment. Pls Pray for him," he wrote.

The 58-year-old Taran Adarsh frequently posts fascinating scoops and the most recent news from Bollywood on his social media platforms. He has more than 775K Instagram followers and more than 4.1 million X followers. His most well-known contributions are trade figures and movie box office collections.

After that, the film trade analyst updated X on his health. He wrote, "Thank you everyone for the concern and wishes… Had been battling a health ailment for several years now, but it got worse last fortnight… Underwent a surgery and am currently recovering at the hospital… God willing, I will be back to work soon… Thank you once again, genuinely appreciate the care and concern."

However, because of his treatment, movie critics have been quiet on social media; his most recent update was on December 8. It concerned the first look and teaser video for the Marathi movie Mahaparinirvan.

Taran Adarsh began his journalism career at the age of fifteen, reportedly, with a monthly box office magazine. He wrote and produced the 1994 show Hello Bollywood, which featured Kashmera Shah and Shehzad Khan and was based on a Bollywood film.

(Also read: Akshay's 'Ram Setu' makes Rs 35 cr, Ajay's 'Thank God' Rs 18 cr since Oct 25)

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit- Free Press Journal and India TV News

Taran Adarsh Journalism Hello Bollywood Kashmera Shah Shehzad Khan Bollywood film movie critics Mahaparinirvan Marathi movie Trade Analyst Bollywood trade figures movie box office collections Kokilaben Hospital KRK TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/15/2023 - 10:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Year Ender Special: Check out the most fashionable celebrities of 2023!
MUMBAI: As common people, we follow our favourite celebrities to know all what they are upto, their diet and fitness...
Star Bharat's beloved actress Nehha Pendse, known for her role as Madam Sajana in the hit show 'May I Come In Madam,' shares her insights on the significance of personal time.
MUMBAI: In the discussion about the challenges faced by actors in finding personal time, she expressed, "As actors, it...
OMG! Urvashi Dholakia opens up on people from the industry taking advantage of ‘vulnerable’ situation post-divorce; Says ‘Nobody supports you in your time of need…’
MUMBAI: The actor Urvashi Dholakia rose to fame as Komolika in the popular television show Kausautii Zindagii Kayy,...
What! Film critic Taran Adarsh hospitalized in Mumbai due to health issues; Says, ‘Will be back to work soon…’
MUMBAI: Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst and critic for Bollywood films, was admitted to the hospital in Mumbai. On his...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: OMG! Angad gets arrested under a fraudulent case
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note...
Spoiler Alert! Surprise Twist Unfolds: Pammi's Shocking Revelation Threatens Kunal and Vandana's Wedding in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si (BKAS)
MUMBAI : The upcoming story in Star Plus' Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si (BKAS), crafted by the talented hands of producer...
Recent Stories
Taran Adarsh
What! Film critic Taran Adarsh hospitalized in Mumbai due to health issues; Says, ‘Will be back to work soon…’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shreyas
Shocking! Shreyas Talpade Faces Health Scare: Collapses After Film Shoot, Undergoes Urgent Angioplasty
Aditya
Must Read ! Aditya Roy Kapur Cheers for Kartik Aaryan as the 'Perfect Person' for Aashiqui 3 on Koffee With Karan 8
Ranbir
What! Ranbir Kapoor's Quirky Trait Revealed on Koffee With Karan 8: Judges Fans for 'Loving Him Too Much'
Aanchal
Exclusive! Aanchal Munjal talks about what keeps her going, “I will keep working till my last breath.”
Tripti
Must Read! Tripti Dimri opens up about being approached for the character of Zoya for Animal, “I was excited from day one for this project.”
Kirron Kher
What! Kirron Kher allegedly threatened a Chandigarh businessman, HC grants him police protection