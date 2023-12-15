What! Film critic Taran Adarsh hospitalized in Mumbai due to health issues; Says, ‘Will be back to work soon…’

MUMBAI: Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst and critic for Bollywood films, was admitted to the hospital in Mumbai. On his official X (previously known as Twitter) account, actor and producer Kamaal R Khan (KRK) announced the news and revealed that Taran Adarsh had been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital.

(Also read: Adah Sharma to those panning 'The Kerala Story': 'Google ISIS and Brides')

Furthermore, a family member of Taran Adarsh has informed a source close to a popular news portal that they do not want to provide the media with an update on his condition. In his tweet, KRK added that Taran Adarsh was admitted to the hospital last week due to a worsening of his condition. He also asked his followers to offer prayers for him.

"Since last one week, Critic #TaranAdarsh is in Kokilaben hospital for his treatment. Pls Pray for him," he wrote.

Since last one week, Critic #TaranAdarsh is in Kokilaben hospital for his treatment. Pls Pray for him. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 14, 2023

The 58-year-old Taran Adarsh frequently posts fascinating scoops and the most recent news from Bollywood on his social media platforms. He has more than 775K Instagram followers and more than 4.1 million X followers. His most well-known contributions are trade figures and movie box office collections.

After that, the film trade analyst updated X on his health. He wrote, "Thank you everyone for the concern and wishes… Had been battling a health ailment for several years now, but it got worse last fortnight… Underwent a surgery and am currently recovering at the hospital… God willing, I will be back to work soon… Thank you once again, genuinely appreciate the care and concern."

Thank you everyone for the concern and wishes… Had been battling a health ailment for several years now, but it got worse last fortnight… Underwent a surgery and am currently recovering at the hospital… God willing, I will be back to work soon… Thank you once again, genuinely… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 14, 2023

However, because of his treatment, movie critics have been quiet on social media; his most recent update was on December 8. It concerned the first look and teaser video for the Marathi movie Mahaparinirvan.

MARATHI FILM ‘MAHAPARINIRVAN’ TEASER OUT NOW… Here’s the #FirstLook of #Marathi film #Mahaparinirvan… The remarkable tale of #NamdevraoVatkar, the man behind capturing a historic moment with Dr #BabasahebAmbedkar on 6 Dec 1956.



Starring #PrasadOak, the film is directed by… pic.twitter.com/xqwLfnol3f — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 8, 2023

Taran Adarsh began his journalism career at the age of fifteen, reportedly, with a monthly box office magazine. He wrote and produced the 1994 show Hello Bollywood, which featured Kashmera Shah and Shehzad Khan and was based on a Bollywood film.

(Also read: Akshay's 'Ram Setu' makes Rs 35 cr, Ajay's 'Thank God' Rs 18 cr since Oct 25)

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Free Press Journal and India TV News