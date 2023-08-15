What! Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma had to apologise to Dilip Kumar, find out why

MUMBAI: Director Anil Sharma shared in a recent interview about the origins of Gadar, which emerged as a blockbuster after it was released in 2001.

He further shared that in order to make the film, he had to cancel another project that had the legendary late actor Dilip Kumar. So, Anil Sharma had to apologize to the superstar for backing out of their film. Here’s what the Gadar 2 director divulged.

In a recent conversation with Lehren, Anil Sharma shared how the story of Gadar came to be, and he also said that he was very much interested in making a period film at that time.

So, for this he approached Dilip Kumar, and the story was set against the backdrop of Kashmir and it focused on the exodus of Hindus from the Valley. Surprisingly, the Mughal-E-Azam actor agreed to do the film.

Anil Sharma spoke in Hindi, “I had even approached Dharmendra. Dilip sahab had started preparing as well, and it’s one of my biggest regrets that I never got to work with him. One day, I told my writer Shaktiman that I needed a romantic subplot in the second half. It was supposed to be about a man from Kashmir and a girl from across the border. He told me the story, and after thinking about it, I realised I had to make that movie.”

Later on, his writer Shaktiman told him that he had already given his word to all the actors, and even the narrations had taken place. To this, Anil Sharma said that he will apologize to each one of them.

Moreover, in the interview, Anil Sharma also confessed that the story of Kashmir is still very much relevant but at that time, he had made up his mind, so he went on apologising to actors personally.

Undoubtedly, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha turned out to be the biggest film of his entire career, and it held the position of being the second-biggest film of 2001, ahead of Lagaan and Dil Chahta Hai.

Now, Gadar 2 will be released in theatres on August 11 and will feature Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in key roles.

