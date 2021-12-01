What! Have Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor BROKEN UP?

MUMBAI: Maliaka Arora and Arjun Kapoor are quite a couple and netizens and their fans are in awe of them.

While the two have been painting the town red and making public appearances, there are rumours that the two have parted ways.

The couple has been under continuous scrutiny over their relationship. It is only recently that they confirmed being a couple, started indulging in online PDA and being seen in public, posing together for the paparazzi. In fact, they are one of the couples who are touted to get married in 2022.

Amid all this, there are various reports of the two all set to call their relationship off. The reports are citing the fact that Arjun and Malaika will not be celebrating Christmas 2021 and New Year 2022 together as the BIG hint that all is not well between them. So what is the truth? Well, it is true that Arjun and Malaika may not be partying this time around on Christmas or New Year and there may not be pictures from their house parties or special get-togethers with others in their circle. But that is no where related to any breakup. Arjun and Malaika are very much together and madly in love with each other.

The fact is that Arjun is busy shooting for his film Kuttey. He is on a strict schedule and that is the reason why he may not be able to spare time to party with his lady.

(Also Read: Amazing! Malaika Arora to become a mom again?)

