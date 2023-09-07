What! Here’s why Shruti Haasan calls her boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika the ‘Most Unromantic Human’

Shruti is dating artist Shantanu Hazarika and the two never fail to amuse their fans with their little glimpses on social media.
Shruti Haasan

MUMBAI:  Shruti Haasan is an actress and playback singer who works predominantly in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema. Born in the Haasan family, she is the daughter of prominent actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan and actress Sarika Thakur. Shruti has been a part of various Bollywood films like Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Gabbar Is Back, Welcome Back and Luck.

Shruti is dating artist Shantanu Hazarika and the two never fail to amuse their fans with their little glimpses on social media. Recently the Gabbar Is Back actress shared a small video where she ordered flowers for herself but then Shantanu takes them. She mocks him, “Where did these flowers come from, Santanu? I ordered them for myself, okay? I ordered these for myself. You don't get me flowers because you are the most unromantic human on planet Earth.”

Their banter is funny and cute.

On the work front, Shruti will next be seen in Prashanth Neel' Salaar. The film also stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sriya Reddy, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.  

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit- DNA


 

