What! Here's a list of 7 iconic films rejected by Shah Rukh Khan which will blow your minds, take a look

Shah Rukh Khan has always had the best choice of movies (of course, barring some). Be it the recently released Jawan and Pathaan or Dil Se and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, King Khan is very picky and choosy when it comes to his films. But even our superstar has made some judgment errors over the years.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/06/2023 - 02:30
movie_image: 
Shah

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan has always had the best choice of movies (of course, barring some). Be it the recently released Jawan and Pathaan or Dil Se and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, King Khan is very picky and choosy when it comes to his films. But even our superstar has made some judgment errors over the years.

Also read - Woah! Teaser of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki to release on the actor's birthday

Since Shah Rukh Khan’s debut in Bollywood, the actor has rejected many films. While some were a good decision, some were a total miss. Today, we list 7 films that were rejected by SRK and the reasons behind them!

From Lagaan to Rang De Basanti, the list will shock you!

7 Films Rejected By Shah Rukh Khan

1. Rang De Basanti

Starring Aamir Khan, Rang De Basanti is a beautiful film and was a big hit when it was released in 2006. Shah Rukh Khan was considered for the guest starring role of the patriotic flight lieutenant, but he chose not to do it. The role was taken over by R Madhavan!

2. 3 Idiots

We just cannot imagine anyone else other than Aamir Khan as Rancho but did you know originally the role was first offered to Shah Rukh Khan. However, SRK did not accept the role and it went to Aamir Khan.

3. Jodhaa Akbar

Jodhaa Akbar was released in 2008 and saw Hrithik Roshan romancing Aishwarya Rai. The film was first offered to Shah Rukh Khan, who let it pass.

4. Kaho Na…Pyaar Hai

Kaho Na…Pyaar Hai marked Hrithik Roshan’s debut. However, dad Rakesh Roshan had Shah Rukh Khan in mind for the role. It was the War actor who convinced him that the world needed to see a fresh face. And, hence began Hrithik’s journey in films!

5. Ek Tha Tiger

Well, Salman Khan is definitely the perfect Tiger and fans cannot imagine anyone else. However, the role of Tiger was first offered to King Khan who could not shoot for the film due to conflicts with dates. As a result, Bhaijaan got the golden opportunity!

6. Munnabhai MBBS

Sanjay Dutt was the perfect fake doctor in Munnabhai MBBS and his iconic role is remembered to date. However, the film was first offered to SRK, who declined it due to multiple reasons!

The film also starred Arshad Warsi alongside Sanjay Dutt.

Also read - OMG! From Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan to Tiger Shroff and more; here are the list of actors who faced depression

7. Lagaan

Another Aamir Khan film that was first offered to Shah Rukh Khan was Lagaan. The actor was approached by director Ashutosh Gowariker for the role of Bhuvan. However, due to scheduling conflicts, Shah Rukh Khan had to drop the hit and memorable film. It was bagged by Aamir later!

On that note, we are super excited to watch Shah Rukh Khan’s next offering, Dunki on the big screens!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi 

Shah Rukh Khan JAWAN Pathaan Dil Se Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Rang De Basanti 2 idiots Jodha Akbar Kaho Na Pyaar Hai Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/06/2023 - 02:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Monika Khanna: Everything I've learned, I've learned on set
MUMBAI: Actress Monika Khanna, who will now be seen in Ikk Kudi Punjab Di, says that while she has never had any formal...
What! Here's a list of 7 iconic films rejected by Shah Rukh Khan which will blow your minds, take a look
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan has always had the best choice of movies (of course, barring some). Be it the recently released...
Oh No! Vikrant Massey opens up about the thought of getting fired on the first day of 'Lootera' shoot with Ranveer Singh; Here's why?
MUMBAI: On October 27, 2023, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest film, 12th Fail, which stars Vikrant Massey in the title role...
What! Meryl Streep reveals about being depressed while playing the mean boss 'Miranda Priestly' in the iconic film The Devil Wears Prada
MUMBAI: The Hollywood veteran actress Meryl Streep has made millions fall in love with her impeccable skills for...
What! Why do netizens think that Deepika Padukone lied about ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor cheating on her with Katrina Kaif?
MUMBAI: Ever since Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made their appearance together at Karan Johar’s show Koffee With...
Yummy! Food menu at Parineeti Chopra - Raghav Chadha and Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif's wedding revealed, take a look
MUMBAI: Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif who tied the knot last year in December and Raghav Chadha-Parineeti...
Recent Stories
Shah
What! Here's a list of 7 iconic films rejected by Shah Rukh Khan which will blow your minds, take a look
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vikrant
Oh No! Vikrant Massey opens up about the thought of getting fired on the first day of 'Lootera' shoot with Ranveer Singh; Here's why?
Deepika
What! Why do netizens think that Deepika Padukone lied about ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor cheating on her with Katrina Kaif?
Parineeti
Yummy! Food menu at Parineeti Chopra - Raghav Chadha and Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif's wedding revealed, take a look
Shefali Shah
Shocking! Shefali Shah breaks silence on 'The Kerala Story' criticism; Says ‘And I would have played it even if it was a Hindu woman…’
Ajay Devgn
Really! Not Kajol, but this top actress was all set to tie the knot with Ajay Devgn, find out who
Ananya Panday to Siddhant Chaturvedi
Must read! From Ananya Panday to Siddhant Chaturvedi: These star kids making headlines for their rumoured relationships