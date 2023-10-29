What! This is how Shah Rukh Khan reacted when asked about the possibility of dating Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor

Karan Johar’s popular talk show Koffee With Karan returned to screens with its eighth season on Thursday, October 26. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were the first guests on Koffee With Karan 8.
Shah

MUMBAI: Karan Johar’s popular talk show Koffee With Karan returned to screens with its eighth season on Thursday, October 26. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were the first guests on Koffee With Karan 8. 

Also read - Shocking! Karan Johar opens up about anxiety attack at NMACC launch event; Says ‘My hands were shaking…’

On the show, they spoke at length about their relationship, from their courtship period to how they navigate their marriage. As the new season commenced, netizens were also reminded of previous appearances of the actors on the show. As such, many people posted clips and photos from Deepika’s earlier appearance on the show with Sonam Kapoor.

Deepika had earlier graced the couch with Sonam, soon after her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor. The actresses then spoke about the actor at length on the show, taking occasional digs at him. 

While Sonam said that she doesn’t think Ranbir is a good boyfriend, Deepika sarcastically said that he should endorse a condom brand. This further fuelled the speculations of cheating surrounding their relationship.

In one of his appearances on the show after this episode was aired, Shah Rukh Khan had a witty response to Karan asking whether he would date Deepika or Sonam. 

Shah Rukh replied, “I would have dated them both before I saw your show. But now, I can’t. Because if we break up and they bitch about me like they did with Ranbir, I’ll die.”

Also read - Koffee With Karan 8: OMG! Ranveer Singh reveals, Karan Johar wanted to make a remake of THIS movie with him, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika! Read For More!

Sonam and Deepika’s joint appearance had created quite a stir, both in the industry and among fans. The episode is still remembered by fans of the show as one of the most candid ones. 

However, all the actors are good friends today, including Ranbir and Deepika. During her latest appearance, Deepika even named Ranbir as one of the actors with whom she has great on-screen chemistry.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - News 18 


    
 

